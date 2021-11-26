ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Man Charged with Trying to Remove Weapon From Officer

By Benito Baeza
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 4 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls Police Officer and a suspect injured in a shooting earlier this week have both been released from the hospital. The Magic Valley...

News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
