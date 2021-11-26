ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

How Can You Benefit from CBD?

By Megan Taylor
vivaglammagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you looking for a way to improve your overall quality of life? If so, CBD might be for you. CBD stands for cannabidiol. This is one of the two main substances isolated from Cannabis. The other main substance is THC. In the past, there was a stigma surrounding CBD. A...

vivaglammagazine.com

Comments / 1

Jeff Holland
3d ago

I have had great health thanks for CBD and THC, I have actually been able to get off some of my other meds

Reply
3
Related
zmescience.com

What is the Most Efficient CBD? Why the Way You Take CBD Matters

CBD, or cannabidiol, is continuing its seemingly unstoppable march into the mainstream. When CBD first began to circulate in major retailers, it was most commonly available as CBD oil or edibles. However, it is now common to see CBD in other products such as balms, creams, vape liquids, and even soft drinks.
HEALTH
Maryland Reporter

The different forms of medical marijuana

The way we are choosing to heal is being revolutionized and more and more people are looking to more holistic approaches and ditching harmful pharmaceuticals. The interest in medical marijuana is growing and one of the main reasons for this is because people are starting to become aware of the medical benefits that this plant provides.
PHARMACEUTICALS
L.A. Weekly

Why Take CBD for Inflammation?

This article was originally published on The Vegan CBD. To view the original article, click here. Cannabidiol’s ability to treat chronic health issues has become well known in the health and wellness space. Cannabidiol is useable for the seizures associated with epilepsy that standard medication cannot control. There is an array of pharmaceutical effects in CBD that can aid in relieving numerous health conditions. One of those conditions is inflammation, which occurs due to reasons such as fractures, injuries and so forth.
HEALTH
bigeasymagazine.com

How Can You Put an End to Alcohol Dependence?

Severe attraction to minimal things might lead to action of dependence. Alcoholism is one of the most trending issues in the twentieth century. It is widely accepted as a social activity and a way to cope with stressful situations, and a temporary relief from anxiety and sleeplessness. However, alcohol doesn’t do much to put an end to these concerns. Moreover, it also comes with some significant side effects. People experience addiction and chronic withdrawal effects. Those who are willing to leave their alcoholic nature struggle with uncontrollable symptoms.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
thefreshtoast.com

4 Things Older Adults Should Know About Using Marijuana

With each passing year, older adults have been getting more and more into marijuana. With that said, there are some potential issues to be aware of. Thanks for marijuana legalization, the herb has been going through a phase of reevaluation. People of all ages are more open to trying it, whether for recreational or medicinal purposes, especially when faced with the side effects of prescription medications. One of the fastest growing demographics are Baby Boomers.
MENTAL HEALTH
pghcitypaper.com

CBD and Anxiety

While there’s no magic bullet to banish anxiety for good, managing anxiety symptoms is a commonly stated reason why people take cannabis — medical or otherwise — with CBD showing particular promise in preliminary studies. Right now, it’s estimated 264 million people worldwide have some kind of anxiety disorder, with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
healththoroughfare.com

Do You know the Health Benefits of Lemons?

A squeeze of lemon juice can enhance the flavor of food and drink. But lemons’ dietary benefits go far beyond the palate. Lemons have been used in natural healing for thousands of years, and lemon essential oil has been used for centuries for its many health benefits. Lemons are a powerful detoxifier and promote healthy digestion, liver functions and weight loss. In addition to their strong nutritional value, lemons are high in vitamin C, which helps to strengthen immune systems, combat fatigue and improve skin conditions like acne and eczema.
NUTRITION
Shawano Leader

Everything You Need to Know About Using CBD For Pain Relief

CBD has been a consistent remedy for individuals that are looking for relief from various conditions. This compound is found inside the cannabis sativa plant, which is known to be a strain of what people refer to as marijuana or hemp. Contrary to what some individuals may think, CBD doesn’t have the psychoactive component known as THC that provides a “high” feeling. But it is packed full of great benefits for users.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Pain#Because They Can#Mental Health Issues#Sleep Hygiene
Benzinga

Does CBD Show Up On A Drug Test?

This article by Zora Degrandpre was originally published on Leafreport, and appears here with permission. Although drug tests do not screen for CBD (the test is designed to pick up THC, the intoxicating or high-producing cannabinoid), some CBD products contain low quantities of THC that could theoretically make a person fail a drug test. Keep reading to learn whether CBD shows up on a drug test.
PHARMACEUTICALS
gforgames.com

Full Spectrum CBD: What is it? How Does it Work? What are It`s Benefits?

Full-spectrum CBD isn’t a new term. It’s a type of CBD that you might have come across if you’re not new to CBD. For most people, full-spectrum CBD is just another product in the market. But that’s not even close to what it is. This post will help shed some light on when full-spectrum is, how it works, and its benefits.
PHARMACEUTICALS
L.A. Weekly

Could The Use of CBD Oil Help In Managing Your Asthma?

This article was originally published on CBD Hemp and Oils. To view the original article, click here. A growing number of health conditions are being treated with cannabidiol (CBD). What type of cannabinoid is best for asthma? When asthma flares up, it causes wheezing, coughing, and other breathing problems as a result of underlying inflammation of the airways. Studies have shown that CBD has anti-inflammatory properties that may help in lowering inflammation levels.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Insider

5 health benefits of CBD and what happens if you take too much

CBD comes from hemp plants bred to have a very low concentration of THC. Limited research on CBD's health effects suggests it may help reduce pain. But CBD can cause side effects like nausea and sleepiness. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more advice. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a compound found...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
EatThis

The Marijuana Side Effect That Doctors are Seeing Surge

There have been reports of a "mysterious vomiting illness" linked to marijuana and there's a name for it, too: Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome. "Doctors are seeing it more often now," says Leah Sera, PharmD, MA, BCPS, assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice and Science (PPS) at the School of Pharmacy, director of the MS in Medical Cannabis Science and Therapeutics program, and a clinical pharmacist who practices in the field of palliative care. So what are the symptoms of Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome? Read on for 5 essential things you need to know—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
yale.edu

A Drug that Does Double Duty in Treating Diabetes

Yale researchers have developed an oral medication to treat diabetes that controls insulin levels while simultaneously reversing the inflammatory effects of the disease. The results were recently published in Nature Biomedical Engineering. Developed by Tarek Fahmy, associate professor of biomedical engineering, the drug has two critical advantages over the standard...
HEALTH
kentreporter.com

Owl Premium CBD Gummies Review: Do Owl CBD Products Work?

Some days it feels like you’re carrying the weight of the world in your shoulder, right? It’s no wonder you’re stressed right now. We lived through a worldwide pandemic, our lives are becoming more and more demanding, and many people have lost their jobs in the last few years. Problems...
PHARMACEUTICALS
kitsapdailynews.com

Best CBD Capsules You Can Buy Online – Top 10 Hemp Pill Brands Reviewed

In the world of supplements, no ingestion method is currently as popular as capsules. This trend includes CBD products too, as people all around the world use the best CBD capsules to treat a wide number of conditions. These conditions include anxiety, depression, insomnia, epilepsy, and chronic pain. But what...
PHARMACEUTICALS
manisteenews.com

National recall issued on blood pressure medication

Two blood pressure medications have been recalled for high levels of impurity. The United States Food and Drug Administration sent out an announcement of a recall last week for batches of blood pressure medication from Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. The batches of Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide had high levels of the impurity N-nitrosoirbesartan found.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
northfortynews

Enjoy a Range of Benefits with CBD Topical Products

The world of CBD products has evolved hugely over recent years, with many different types of products now available to consumers. There are many people that now turn to CBD for a range of reasons, whether it is to get help with sleeping, aid relaxation, reduce anxiety, or help with pain and inflammation. The wide range of products available makes it easier for people to find the ideal type of CBD product for their needs, and this includes topical products.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy