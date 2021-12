Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has revealed Boruto Uzumaki's new level of control with Karma in the newest chapter of the series! Now that the manga has kicked off the initial fight of its next big arc following the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki, fans are starting to see what the last remnant of Kara, Code, can really do. The previous chapter revealed just how much stronger his Karma power had made him, and Boruto had no choice but to activate his own as the previous chapter came to an end and his brother Kawaki was in serious danger.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO