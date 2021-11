Lionel Messi was favourite to pick up the Ballon d’Or for what was a record seventh time as he again claimed football’s highest individual honour.The Paris Saint-Germain forward won a first international title with Argentina in the summer with the Copa America and was also La Liga top goalscorer with former club Barcelona.Robert Lewandowski was widely expected to win last year’s award before it was cancelled due to the pandemic, and the Bayern Munich striker was in the running once again, ultimately claiming the new Striker of the Year award. LIVE: Follow live coverage of 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremonyChelsea’s Jorginho was another candidate, having...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO