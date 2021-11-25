ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsburg, WV

Martinsburg church youth group giving back in Appalachia

By Steven Cohen
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RlmKE_0d7cFo5R00

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — This Thanksgiving weekend we look forward to being with family and friends but for young people at one church in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, they are also making plans for a giving, and rewarding, summer mission.

It’s the holiday season and some young people in Martinsburg are spreading the spirit of hope far beyond Berkeley County.

Middletown excited about holiday celebrations this year with Friday tree lighting

Martinsburg is their home and in this seat of West Virginia’s fastest-growing county.

Wanda Swan is working with young people to extend a hand to the local community. That hand also extends to the core of Appalachia where the youth ministry visits less fortunate residents of Kentucky, helping them with homes in dire need of structural repair.

“It lifts the spirits of the people and it makes them happy to you know be able to enjoy their home again,” Swan said.

Luke Albright is just starting middle school and had a rewarding experience last summer helping families that needed basic flooring for their houses. So he put his best carpentry skills to work.

“We did a lot of work and I think they’re much more happier now,” Albright says, “and they live in a better house and they have a better life.”

Not only did Luke and his friends from church make life better for the Kentucky community they visited, but it was also a chance to make new acquaintances.

“It was really fun,” Albright says. “We got to meet a lot of friends. And I’d like to go next year.”

Meanwhile, Luke and his friends will be busy with school and church here in Martinsburg, making the most of the holiday season. t

The children, youth and family ministries are making plans for another trip to Appalachia this summer.

Wanda Swan with the Calvery United Methodist Church is planning a meeting with Martinsburg’s mayor, Kevin Knowles, this coming week about outreach projects in the city on which the youth ministry can be involved.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Fairfax Co. begins Hypothermia Prevention Program

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County’s annual Hypothermia Prevention Program opened on Wednesday, as a way to provide shelter for the county’s homeless population during winter months. The program has been assisting the county’s most vulnerable residents since 2005. Shelters across the county provide food and other supportive services to connect guests to employment […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

The Community Foundation of Frederick County awards nonprofits with funding

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Community Foundation of Frederick County provided more than $751,000 to 26 area nonprofits. The awards focus on the Community Foundation’s strategic areas that help those in need, i.e families with children, preparing for a growing aging population, areas dealing with substance use disorder. “FY2022 strategic grant cycle is the […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Berkeley County, WV
Martinsburg, WV
Society
State
West Virginia State
City
Martinsburg, WV
WDVM 25

Loudoun County continues free COVID-19 testing into December

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County is continuing its COVID-19 testing events into December. Drive-thru events are scheduled on Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at various locations across the county. No appointments are required, and the testing is open to all. December 7: Dulles South Recreation & Community Center, 24950 Riding Center Drive, […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Advocates spread awareness for those with HIV on World Aids Day

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Dec. 1 marks World AIDS Day, a day to spread awareness and show support for people living with HIV. According to the Maryland Health Department, by the end of 2020, experts reported over 30,000 residents in Maryland living with HIV. In 2019, health experts found that at least 3,500 residents in Maryland […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Seniors lead protest for abortion rights in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Today, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority heard from attorneys regarding Mississippi’s 15-week ban on abortion signaling it would uphold the case and may overturn Roe v Wade. It may be one of the most important cases that could redefine reproductive rights across the U.S. A group of senior citizens hit the […]
FREDERICK, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Appalachia#Middletown#Charity
WDVM 25

Montgomery County officials discuss providing resources to more than 1,200 unaccompanied children

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County has received more than 1,200 unaccompanied children between January and September, more than they expected. Earlier this year, officials anticipated that 3,000 unaccompanied minors would arrive in the region. Now, local jurisdictions have taken in more children than anticipated. In Montgomery County, D.C., Prince George’s County, and Fairfax […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

11 Fairfax County schools receive Purple Star designation for commitment to military students

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools are being recognized as 2021 Purple Star schools for their commitment to meeting the needs of military children and their families. 11 FCPS schools received the recognition from the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Council on the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

D.C. Police invite young residents to Youth Summit over the weekend

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is holding a Youth Summit on Saturday, December 4, to learn more about the experiences of young people and take that information as officers serve the community. The summit will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Eastern High School. Chief Robert J. Contee, III, said […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Berkeley County to receive $500,000 to improve area law enforcement

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Berkeley County is set to receive half a million dollars to improve the area’s law enforcement, Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on Monday. “West Virginia’s law enforcement officers work tirelessly to ensure our communities are safe, which is why it’s so critical that we provide […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
WDVM 25

FCPS seeks nominations for Principal of the Year

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to Frederick County Public Schools,  Frederick County Public Schools is accepting nominations for the Washington Post Principal of the Year award. The award was founded by the Washington Post Educational Foundation to honor principals who show a strong dedication to educating students and creative positive environments. A $7,500 prize […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

FCPS reported increase in COVID-19 cases

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Maryland, Frederick County public schools reported an increase of COVID-19 cases. School officials say last week there were over 60 new cases involving both students and staff.  According to FCPS, in the week of Nov. 15, there were a total of 142 cases, and in the week of Nov. […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Annual holiday book drive underway in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Literacy Council of Fredrick County is partnering with Curious Iguana and Barnes and Noble Booksellers for their annual holiday book drive. The book drive provides new books for children in pre-k through 6th grade, and anyone can donate. The box at Curious Iguana will be in store from November 15th […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy