Chargers final injury report vs. Broncos: Asante Samuel Jr., Alohi Gilman out

The Los Angeles Chargers released their final injury report ahead of the Week 12 battle with the Denver Broncos.

Here is a look at the report:

QUESTIONABLE

Matt Feiler

Trey Marshall

OUT

Alohi Gilman

Asante Samuel Jr.

Not listed but will be out is safety Mark Webb, who was placed on the injured reserve with a knee injury. However, coach Brandon Staley said that he expects him to return this season.

Samuel was ruled out due to a concussion which he suffered in the victory over the Steelers. It marked his second one of the season, which is concerning and will be monitored closely.

If Feiler can’t play, the team will decide who starts at left guard between Senio Kelemete and Brenden Jaimes.