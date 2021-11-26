NZD/USD Hits Target

The New Zealand dollar has gone back and forth during the Thursday session, but it should be noted that it was Thanksgiving, meaning that the liquidity coming out of North America would have been almost nonexistent. It is worth noting that the Wednesday candlestick was actually horrible for the New Zealand dollar, and during the day on Thursday we had continued this overall downward pressure, making a “lower low” than what had been made back on September 29. This of course is a very negative sign, and of course it is worth noting that the Wednesday session had featured a major breakdown through an uptrend line.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO