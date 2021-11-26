ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defend Home Court: GAMEDAY Mavs vs. Wizards

By Bri Amaranthus
 4 days ago

DALLAS - After a three-day break, the Dallas Mavericks host the Washington Wizards on Saturday night with a chance to continue their strong play at home. The Mavs put an emphasis on protecting the home floor this season and so far they are 6-1 at American Airlines Center. The Mavericks have also taken five consecutive games against the Wizards in Dallas.

Dallas is currently fourth in the Western Conference and fresh off an overtime victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, in which Luka Doncic returned after he sat out three straight games with sprains in his left knee and left ankle. Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points in the win, continuing his streak of scoring 20 or more points in seven straight games, a career-best.

For fans attending the game in Dallas, the team announced new COVID-19 protocols. Beginning Nov. 15, fans seated beyond 15 feet of the court will no longer need to complete a Fan Health Survey to enter the game, submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination status within 48 hours of the game.

FUN FACT: Between the two teams, the Mavs and Wizards have 13 international players from 10 different countries.

INJURY REPORT: TBD

For Washington: TBD

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (10-7) VS. WASHINGTON WIZARDS (11-7)

WHEN: Saturday, November 26, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

NEXT: The Mavs host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday at 7:30 p.m. CT. Don't forget to circle Wednesday, Jan. 5 when the Mavs will retire Dirk Nowitzki’s No. 41 jersey.

FINAL WORD Doncic, who was considered a game-time decision, explained the decision to play vs. the Clippers:

“It’s always special. I wanted to play this game really bad. That’s why I have to say the medical staff did a great job. Everybody helped me every day. We made it happen.”

