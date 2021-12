Several Halo Infinite console players are now asking to turn off cross-play after new reports of several cheaters being common across the multiplayer modes. A number of players have recently commented on the Halo subreddit talking about the emergence of cheaters and how common they are right now on the multiplayer mode since its release on November 15, 2021. This mode is still in beta, but there are already a lot of players joining and are worried about the hacking. They are now asking for developer 343 Industries to do something about it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO