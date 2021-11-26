ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Friday’s Dump & Chase: Back In Black (Friday)

By On the Forecheck
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Tomasino - you’re the holiday hero in a turkey hat we all needed yesterday. Preds, Metro Nashville...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Bruins’ Brad Marchand Suspended 3 Games For Slew-Footing Canucks Player

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Bruins earned a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, but the contest wasn’t without controversy. Bruins star Brad Marchand has been suspended three games by the NHL for slew-footing Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during the first period. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety made the announcement Monday night. Slew-footing is the act of using your leg or foot to knock an opponent’s foot out from under him. Brad Marchand slew-foot on Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Should he be suspended and if so, how many games🤔 pic.twitter.com/kkeLyVxdzl — Everything Hockey (@EHClothing) November 29, 2021 No penalty was called at the time. Marchand will have to forfeit $91,875 of his salary. Marchand earned a two-game suspension for slew-footing in 2015. An explanation of the decision is available here.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Back In Black#Veteran#Police#Dump Chase#Predators Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy