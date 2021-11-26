ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow Logs Worst Day of 2021, VIX Turns in Best Week Since 2020

By Jake Scott
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street closed up shop early today due to the Thanksgiving holiday, but there was no shortage of major market drama. A new, potentially more vaccine-resistant Covid-19 variant was found in South Africa, sparking a massive selloff -- especially in the travel sector -- as investors flocked to safety. This sent...

investing.com

Wall Street Predicts That These 2 Bank Dividend Stocks Will Rally 30% or More

Given the economic and pandemic uncertainties, investors should look at dividend-paying stocks with solid fundamentals. These types of stocks will do well in a rising-rate environment which seems likely given inflation and Fed policy. As a result, Wall Street analysts expect dividend-paying banks Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) and Banco Santander S.A (MC:SAN) to rally more than 30%.After the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points on Friday, investors cautiously returned to the markets on Monday. The dramatic sell-off occurred when news of the omicron variant spreading to further nations circulated. The CBOE Volatility Index has increased 38.4% over the past five days, indicating heightened volatility.
STOCKS
WSAV News 3

Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s losses deepened on Tuesday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it will consider shutting off its support for financial markets sooner than expected. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%. It was already down in the morning amid worries that the omicron variant would hit the global economy. Losses […]
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

11 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $313,806 In 11 Months

The S&P 500 took a breather in November, but it was still possible to pile even bigger gains to your already impressive pile this year. Huge November gains in leading stocks like Qualcomm (QCOM), Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) helped make up for the S&P 500's 0.8% fall in the month.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

9 Stocks to Buy Before Inflation Fears Take Hold

Despite the pandemic, the stock market has had a decent year so far. Right now, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 14% year-to-date (YTD) while the S&P 500 is up over 23% YTD. But with the threat of inflation currently stoking fears in the fourth quarter, now is the time to start considering inflation stocks.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Don't Overlook This Fundamental Stock Signal

I typically focus on technical or sentiment indicators, but this week I am looking at a broad-based fundamental indicator -- the Shiller S&P 500 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, also known as the CAPE (Cyclically Adjusted Price-Earnings) ratio. It basically is the P/E ratio of S&P 500 Index (SPX) stocks, but it evens out earnings by looking back 10 years, and adjusting them for inflation.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Energy Stocks, Treasury Yields Push Stock Futures Higher

Stock futures are indicating a higher open to start off December, with the omicron variant sending Wall Street on a roller coaster ride this week. Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are up triple digits this morning, while futures on the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 (NDX) are also indicating a confident move into the black. After yesterday's selloff, 10-year Treasury yields are snapping back, last seen up around 1.5%. Elsewhere, energy stocks are in focus, as January-dated crude futures signal a rebound, up 3.1% at $68.22 per barrel, at last check.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Salesforce Stock Has Worst Day Since Beginning of Pandemic After Disappointing Earnings Forecast

Salesforce shares fell 12% on Wednesday, their steepest drop since March 2020, when pandemic concerns shocked the market. On Tuesday, the company reported better-than-expected revenue and profit, but its earnings guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter trailed analysts' estimates. Salesforce also announced the promotion of Bret Taylor to co-CEO, serving...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

How the Dow tumbled 650 points and ended more than halfway to correction Tuesday as omicron, Powell rattle Wall Street

U.S. stock benchmarks rang up another solid session of losses, sparked by growing concerns about the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session off 1.9% to about 34,484, bringing the blue-chip index about 5.3% below its Nov. 8 closing record and dragging the index nearer a correction, defined by chart technicians as a 10% drop from a recent peak. The S&P 500 index closed down 1.9% to 4,567 nearly 3% below its Nov. 18 record peak and the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 1.6% to 15,537. The small-capitalization Russell 2000 index appeared to narrowly avoid a correction, which would stand at around 2,198 for the small-capitalization index. Equities were already feeling pressure after Moderna Inc.'s chief executive officer predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Losses deepened after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers that it would be appropriate for policy makers to consider winding down monthly asset purchases more quickly than planned.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Dow Plummets on Powell Comments, Pandemic Concerns

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is down 532 points midday amid another brutal selloff on Wall Street. The blue-chip index is extending its early-morning losses after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted the central bank was open to speeding up the monthly bond-buying taper. The S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) are sharply lower as well, as comments from Moderna's (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel on the vaccine's effectiveness against the Covid-19 omicron variant weigh on Wall Street.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Can Bank Stocks Stick the Landing in 2021?

Lost in the headlines of the energy sector breakout is the quietly brilliant year bank stocks have had. At last check, the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) exchange traded fund (ETF) is up 30% year-to-date, the fourth-highest return of the ETF's we track. Financials got their latest leg-up after a string of encouraging third-quarter earnings results; per AP, "four of the largest U.S. banks said their profits grew by double-digits last quarter, as a healthier U.S. economy has helped reduce the number of loans in default or that the bank won’t likely recoup." Can the resurgent sector stick the landing in 2021?
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Analyst: Dollar Tree Stock Trading at Full Valuation

The shares of Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) are moving with the broader market today, last seen down 2.9% to trade at $137.57. This comes after Goldman Sachs downgraded the equity to "neutral" from "buy," with the analyst stating that the shares are trading at their full valuation and the company's comeback story is already priced in. Goldman Sachs did, however, hike its price target to $150 from $116.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Panic-like selling signs emerge in NYSE as Dow tumbles more than 600 points Tuesday amid omicron fears

Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Tuesday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as stocks faced selling pressure attributed to the emergence of the omicron variant and commments from the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about the pace of tapering. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.517 for NYSE-listed shares. Many technicians say a rise to at least 2.000 suggests panic-like selling behavior. Losses for U.S. stocks deepened late-morning Tuesday after Powell told Senate lawmakers it would be appropriate for central-bank policy makers to consider speeding up the wind-down of the central bank's monthly asset purchases when the meet next month. Stock benchmarks were already under renewed pressure after Moderna Inc.'s chief executive officer predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 600 points, or 1.7%, at 34,525, the S&P 500 index was down 1.7% at 4,576, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.9% at 15,491.
STOCKS

