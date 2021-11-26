7 Historical Landmarks You Absolutely Must Visit In Washington

Washington achieved statehood on November 11, 1889, becoming the 42nd state in the U.S. However, its history goes back much further. The Evergreen State has dozens and dozens of historical landmarks that will give you a glimpse of the Pacific Northwest’s past. If you’re curious about our local history, we highly recommend starting with exploring these spots.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

1. Fort Worden

2. Bonneville Dam

3. American and English Camps

4. Whitman Mission National Historic Site

5. Nez Perce National Historical Park

6. Fort Vancouver National Historic Site

7. Fort Nisqually Granary

Do you enjoy learning about our local history? What is your favorite Washington historic landmark to visit?

Address: Fort Worden Historical State Park, 200 Battery Way, Port Townsend, WA 98368, USA

Address: San Juan Island, Washington 98250, USA

Address: Whitman Mission National Historic Site, 328 Whitman Mission Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362, USA

Address: Camas Prairie, Washington 98619, USA

Address: Fort Vancouver National Historic Site | Visitor Center, 1501 E Evergreen Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98661, USA

Address: Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, 5519 Five Mile Dr, Tacoma, WA 98407, USA