The day before Thanksgiving is the second-busiest cannabis shopping day of the year, and we recommend you shop early, or pre-order online. The retail carnage known as Black Friday has become an annual cash cow for big-box chain stores, but the budding legal marijuana industry is on the eve of its own color-coded single-day shopping jackpot. While 4/20 is the busiest day of the year at cannabis dispensaries, it's becoming more of a recognized pattern that the day before Thanksgiving — dubbed “Green Wednesday” or “Weed Wednesday” — is the second-busiest day of the year at cannabis dispensaries. People are stocking up for their long four-day weekend of hibernation, gluttony, and streaming TV binges, and you should expect lines and long waits at pot shops across town.

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO