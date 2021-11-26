ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Android API Level

xda-developers
 4 days ago

I've noticed that a lot of new watch faces and apps no longer support...

forum.xda-developers.com

CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
9to5Google

Samsung will update these Galaxy devices to Android 12

Android 12 is still a very new version of the platform, but Samsung is launching the update for its Galaxy devices less than a month after Google’s own Pixel phones. More devices will be updated over the coming months, and Samsung has confirmed a preliminary list of devices that will be updated.
Android Headlines

Gmail For Android Finally Gets Updated Material You Widget

The Gmail app for Android got the Material You redesign a couple of months ago. However, its widget didn’t get the full suite of changes. That’s changing now with Google rolling out an update to Gmail, bringing features that were teased by the company last month. According to 9to5Google (via),...
Android Headlines

New Android Distribution Numbers Are In, Android 10 Is On Top

New Android distribution numbers are in, and they show that Android 10 is on top. Back in 2018, Google stopped monthly reports on the adoption of Android releases. The company does provide such information via Android Studio. Distribution numbers for 2021 are in, though Android 12 is excluded. These numbers...
pocketgamer.com

Dont Party: Pixel Z has finally arrived on Android

Wingjoy Games has just launched its latest simulator, Dont Party: Pixel Z, on Android. It's a pretty popular title in China and the English version was released on iOS a couple of months back, and now it has finally arrived for Android. About the game. Dont Party: Pixel Z has...
Android Central

ASUS ROG Phone II finally picks up the stable Android 11 update

ASUS has started rolling out the Android 11 update for the ROG Phone II. The update introduces a ton of new features and changes as part of Android 11. However, it is possible that the update will take several weeks to reach everyone. ASUS has started pushing the stable Android...
xda-developers

Honor 60’s full specifications have leaked ahead of its launch

It’s not uncommon for phones to leak ahead of their official launches, and the latest early reveal is that of the Honor 60. The full specifications of the phone — which will launch on December 1 — have surfaced online. We also get a sneak peek of the Honor 60 Pro renders, which give us a clear visual of what the device will look like. However, when it comes to the Pro’s technical details, the leaker hasn’t shared much.
xda-developers

Latest Android Software for TCL U55X9006 (tryin to get my fast boot back)

Hi everyone, since 1-2 years I wait around 5-7 minutes to start my Android TV TCL U55X9006 but fast boot is enabled (I remember how quick it was before ...). I guess if I could update the software it may solve the problem. Do you guys know if there is a "hidden" newer version that is not fetched via network update and where I can download it?
xda-developers

cannot install apk and no gps showing

Hi can anyone help me.. im not sure about the model/headunit name for this so kindly check the attached photo. im having an issue to install an 3rd party apk on headunit. do i need to enable something 1st on the settings? and im also having issue on gps not showing on all gps apps.
xda-developers

Samsung Health On Tripped (0x1) Galaxy S7 Without Root Access

Hello all! Recently, I tried to root my Galaxy S7 (G930W8) to force adoptable storage when it accidentally tripped KNOX. I have a Galaxy Watch2 and having Samsung Health working is a critical part of it. I keep getting told that the device has unauthorized changes made to it causing the app to die miraculously. I have tried many things to get around this (one involving a similar thread where you install a modded app) but all have failed to no avail. I have tried on and off for about a month now to get something *anything* working.
xda-developers

Xiaomi is testing MIUI 13 internally, with Android 11 and Android 12 bases

Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil its next flagship smartphone lineup in December. Recent leaks suggest that the lineup will include a device named Xiaomi 12X (codename psyche), featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 50MP primary camera, and a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Now, a new leak suggests that the device could launch with MIUI 13 out of the box.
xda-developers

Android Auto finally receives dual SIM support

Android Auto is a smart driving app that mirrors essential apps from your phone to your car’s infotainment unit. It lets you play music, access Google Maps, make and receive calls, and lots more without having to touch your phone. However, if you have ever tried using Android Auto with a dual SIM phone, you would have probably noticed that it doesn’t let you select SIM when placing a call. But at long last, Google is finally addressing this inconvenience in the latest Android Auto update.
xda-developers

Is watch compatible with Android 8

Phone OP 7 pro in for repair and found old op5 that is on android 8 that I am using while phone is getting repaired. Can connect bluetooth but cannot connect wear app. Watch does ring but I am not getting any notifications. Anything that can be done or is...
Android Central

Android Auto finally removes one of its most annoying restrictions

Android Auto has added support for dual-SIM phones. The application now allows you to choose which SIM you want to make a call from. Google previously hinted at the feature's arrival a few months ago. Google looks to have taken notice of a long-time pet peeve among Android Auto users...
