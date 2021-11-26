Final Android API Level

Hello all! Recently, I tried to root my Galaxy S7 (G930W8) to force adoptable storage when it accidentally tripped KNOX. I have a Galaxy Watch2 and having Samsung Health working is a critical part of it. I keep getting told that the device has unauthorized changes made to it causing the app to die miraculously. I have tried many things to get around this (one involving a similar thread where you install a modded app) but all have failed to no avail. I have tried on and off for about a month now to get something *anything* working.

