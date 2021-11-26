Final Android API Level

Android Auto is a smart driving app that mirrors essential apps from your phone to your car’s infotainment unit. It lets you play music, access Google Maps, make and receive calls, and lots more without having to touch your phone. However, if you have ever tried using Android Auto with a dual SIM phone, you would have probably noticed that it doesn’t let you select SIM when placing a call. But at long last, Google is finally addressing this inconvenience in the latest Android Auto update.
