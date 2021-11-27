ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Police Seeking To Identify Suspect In Shooting In North Lawndale

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking to identify a man involved in a shooting in the North Lawndale area this past Saturday.

Police said around 1:42 p.m., the incident occurred at 3800 Block of West Roosevelt Road. Surveillance footage shows the suspect inside a store before walking outside. He walks up to the unknown victim and pulls out a handgun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HwnAN_0d7bxlE100

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8252 or send an anonymous to cpdtip.com.

Comments / 23

Nick Name ⚠️
3d ago

I'm OK with these hoodrats shooting each other, but they need to learn how to aim better and avoid hitting innocent bystanders, especially kids

Reply(1)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

29-Year-Old Man Shot In Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS)– A 29-year-old man was shot in Evanston overnight. #Evanston PD is investigating a shooting at Chicago Ave and Howard St. at 1151 pm in 11/28 EPD received multiple 911 calls of shots fired. pic.twitter.com/3sBfqpsMVy — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) November 29, 2021 Just before midnight, the shooting was reported near Chicago Avenue and Howard Street. The area was shut down for a police investigation. The victim is expected to survive. No arrests have been made. This was the second shooting in Evanston overnight. Around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, one person was killed and four others are injured in a shooting. According to Evanston Police, four of the victims were located at 1950 Green Bay and a fifth victim was found at 1918 Green Bay.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman With Concealed Carry Permit Shoots At Would-Be Gunpoint Carjacker In Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman fought back and fired her own gun when a would-be carjacker pointed a gun at her outside a bank in Roseland on Monday afternoon. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry talked with the woman exclusively afterward. She did not appear on camera, but did speak for an audio recording. The woman fired at the carjacker when he approached her at gunpoint just as she was getting into her car in the parking lot of the Chase Bank at 10260 S. Michigan Ave. Hours later, a bullet casing from the shots the woman fired remained lying on the ground. The woman...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police Seeking 2 Men Who Carjacked Woman And Family Members During A Delivery in Ford Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – Cook County Sheriff’s Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two men who carjacked a woman and her family during a DoorDash delivery Saturday. Authorities said around 7 p.m., a woman, 46, along with her daughter, 11, and mother, 64, were delivering food to an address in the 1100 block of Werline Avenue in Ford Heights. The woman said the home appeared to be abandoned but noticed two men walking on the street. The men approached the vehicle, both men displayed a firearm and ordered the mother and daughter out of the vehicle before fleeing the scene. The first offender was described as a Black male, around 6 feet tall, thin, and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and a facemask. The second offender was described as a Black male, approximately 5’3” tall, stocky, with a dark hooded sweatshirt and facemask. Police are looking for a black 2018 Mazda 3 with Illinois license plate number CH62717. Anyone with information is asked to call 911, Cook County Sheriff’s Police Detectives at 708-865-4896, or the Sheriff’s Police non-emergency number at 847-635-1188.
FORD HEIGHTS, IL
CBS Chicago

Armonii M. Russell Arrested, Charged In April Expressway Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been arrested in connection with an expressway shooting that happened in April. Armonii M. Russell, 24, from Chicago, is charged with one count of attempted first degree murder, one count of aggravate discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. The shooting took place on April 27 shortly before 3 p.m. on Interstate 94 northbound at 59th Street. Russell is accused of side swiping and shooting at a semi trailer driven by a 26-year-old man from Lyons. That driver was uninjured. The next day Illinois State Police attempted to contact Russell while he was trying to get in the suspect vehicle, but police say he fled on foot. ISP arrested Russell during a traffic stop on Nov. 23 and is in custody at the Cook County Jail with no bond.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
West Chicago, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Man Charged After Wounding Another Man In Parking Lot of Restaurant In Niles

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is charged after wounding another man in the parking lot of a Taco Burrito King in Niles Thursday, according to authorities. Keith Lee, 29, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with great bodily harm, and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon. Niles Police said around 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of an aggravated battery in the restaurant’s parking lot at 6701 W. Touhy Ave. When they arrived, they located the victim with a puncture wound to his torso. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police later arrested Lee at his residence and taken into custody. He was transported to a bond hearing at the Cook County Courthouse on Sunday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bullets Strike St. Anthony Hospital In Lawndale; No Injuries Reported

CHICAGO (CBS) — No injuries were reported after gunshots were fired into St. Anthony Hospital in the Lawndale neighborhood Monday morning. Police said, shortly before 7:10 a.m., shots fired from a parking lot in Douglass Park, across the street from St. Anthony, hit the hospital building. No one was injured. In a statement, hospital officials said shots also have been fired in recent months outside nearby Mount Sinai Hospital and Stroger Hospital. No injuries were reported in those incidents, either. “It is unfortunate that this level of violence in the city continues, affecting so many neighborhoods citywide,” St. Anthony Hospital President and CEO Guy A. Medaglia said in a statement. No one was in custody for Monday’s incident outside St. Anthony Hospital. Area 4 detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

ISP Arrest Man For Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery On I-290

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man remains in custody following a domestic dispute on I-290 Thursday, according to Illinois State Police. Arrington S. Bell, 33, of Chicago is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated domestic violence with strangulation, according to authorities. Around 3:07 a.m., ISP responded to a reported domestic battery incident on I-94 southbound at I-290 involving a man and a woman. The two were separated at the scene and transported to Chicago Police Department First District for questioning. Bell appeared in Cook County court Saturday and was given a no-bond court date set for Nov. 30.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Bond Set At $500,000 For Brendan Wydajewski, Accused In DUI Crash That Killed 3 People; Prosecutors Say He Was Driving Drunk At 122 MPH

WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) — Bond was set at $500,000 Monday for a Naperville man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed three people back in October. DuPage County Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh set the bond Monday for Brendan Wydajewski, 22. He is charged with three counts of felony aggravated driving under the influence causing a crash – as well as misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm and transportation or possession of open alcohol by a driver. Prosecutors from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office said Wydajewski was driving west on Warrenville Road in Lisle at a speed of...
NAPERVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#North Lawndale#Area Four
CBS Chicago

Community Gathers To Call For Solutions In Wake Of Shootings That Killed Kevin Tinker Jr., 14, And His Mother On Same Roseland Block

CHICAGO (CBS) — Teachers, police, and neighbors gathered for a discussion Monday night in the wake of a shooting that killed 14-year-old Kevin Tinker Jr. in Roseland this month – and another shooting that killed his mother a matter of days later on the very same block. The meeting was held at a gym at Kevin’s school. Participants talked about violence, and solutions. “The most important thing is for us to give up these people who are shooting in our community; who have people afraid in their house,” said Chicago Director of Community Policing Glen Brooks. At 5:09 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Kevin...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

‘It Sounded Like An Automatic Weapon’: Video Captures Rapid Gunfire In River North Shooting That Left Two Injured

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men are injured after a shooting in River North left one with a graze wound to the face and the other shot in the leg and the face. The shooting happened on Huron Street just outside Green Door Tavern, where a bullet was still lodged in the side Sunday evening. The latest data shows that shootings in the 18th Police District are up 63% this year compared to the same time last year. Videos posted to Twitter give a glimpse of the rapid gunfire heard overnight in River North. “It sounded like an automatic weapon going off, probably 20 to 30...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

14-Year-Old Boy Fatally Struck By Car In Lawndale Identified As Kaidon Bell

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy is dead, and a little girl is in critical condition after they were hit by a car in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood. The boy has since been identified as 14-year-old Kaidon Bell. He died at the scene. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday night near Cermak and Kostner, and it appears the children were just outside the crosswalk when they were hit. Police cited a 20-year-old driver with failure to reduce speed and yield to pedestrians. Investigators say the crash dows not appear to have been alcohol related.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car Crashes Into Pond In Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS)– A driver crashed into a pond in Aurora overnight. #APDAlert: Aurora Police Department and Aurora Fire Department are on scene of a vehicle partially submerged in water in the area of Butterfield Road and N Eola Road. The driver of the vehicle was the only occupant and is currently out of the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/xgc8iA2OnI — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) November 29, 2021 The red car was partially submerged in water in the area of Butterfield Road and North Eola Road. Police said the driver made it out of the vehicle and was the only occupant. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
AURORA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

At Least 41 People Wounded, 5 Killed In Thanksgiving Weekend Shootings In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least 46 people were shot in Chicago over the long Thanksgiving weekend, including an 18-year-old man in the South Austin neighborhood. Four of the people who were shot have died. Police said around 10:46 p.m. Friday, an 18-year-old man was on his bicycle on the 1000 block of North LeClaire when three men robbed him of his cell phone. One of the men shot the victim in the abdomen while fleeing the scene. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. In the first homicide of the weekend, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Alert Residents Of Recent Robberies In McKinley Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are warning residents of recent robberies in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Friday. In each incident, the offenders approached the victims in a grocery store parking lot and demand property before fleeing in a black vehicle, according to police. The Incident times happened just minutes apart: 3100 block of South Ashland Avenue 7:50 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2021. 3100 block of South Ashland Avenue 7:52 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2021. The offenders are described as two African American men, one offender with dreadlocks, 5’06-6’01, 17-25 years, 150-160lbs., with a dark complexion. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Driver Injured In Shooting On Bishop Ford Near 111th

CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was injured in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway in Chicago Sunday night. Shots were fired at 111th around 7 p.m. About a dozen state troopers, Chicago Police officers and paramedics responded. The driver got emergency medical aid at the scene before being taken to a hospital. The shooter got away.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Accused Of Stabbing CTA Bus Driver In Custody

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man accused of stabbing a CTA bus driver is in police custody Saturday night. Chicago police say the bus was heading along North Avenue in Old Town around 9 p.m. Friday night when the bus driver saw a man steal something from a woman. When the driver confronted him, the man swung a knife and stabbed the driver in the hand. The driver was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Girl Kidnapped By Three Men In Ski Masks Near Austin High School

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are warning residents of a kidnapping and possible sexual assault that happened Saturday in the city’s Austin neighborhood. According to police, a girl was followed by a black four-door sedan with tinted windows from Austin High School in the area of Lake Street and Pine Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Under the viaduct three unknown males in black ski masks got out and forced her into the vehicle, police said. She has no memory of what occurred until she woke up in the back of the vehicle on Sunday around 10:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Harlem. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Area Four detectives at (312)746-8251.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Dead, Child Among 3 Injured After House Fire In Clearing

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is dead and three others are seriously injured after a house fire in the Clearing neighborhood Monday morning. According to the Chicago Fire Department, a fire broke out in the basement of the home at 5724 W. 64 St., near Midway Airport. pic.twitter.com/PkC9MeMfQb — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 29, 2021 CFD said a woman in her 60s died. The other victims include a boy around 7 years old in serious condition, a man in his 60s in fair condition and a woman in her 30s in critical condition. An investigation is underway. Renaldo Vera said he was sleeping when his dog started...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Stolen U-Haul Truck Recovered In North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police recovered a stolen U-Haul truck that has been missing for over a week from Humboldt Park. Police said around 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 19, a male witness related that a moving truck was stolen in the 3200 block of North Kedzie Avenue by an unknown offender while it was parked in a lot with the keys inside. The truck was recovered on Saturday in the 3100 block of West Filmore, according to authorities. No other information is available. Area Five detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Killed In Shooting Near Gurnee Mills Mall

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after a shooting outside the Gurnee Mills shopping mall in the middle of the afternoon Saturday, and the gunman has not been arrested. The man who died is a 26-year-old man from Zion. The shooting happened in a parking lot outside of a Portillos restaurant near the mall. Video from the parking lot shot around 2:15 p.m. shows the area taped off. Officers seemed to focus their investigation around a silver SUV that had what appears to be clothes scattered around it. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, which is working with Gurnee Police, said when the man was shot, a good Samaritan tried to nurse his injuries until paramedics arrived. However, the man died at Condell Medical Center just before 7 p.m. Saturday. There is still no word on what led to the shooting or how many hsots were fired. Neither Portillow nor Gurnee Mills have given a statement on the incident. As of 10 p.m. officers were still on the scene, and so was the vehicle seen in the video. No one is in custody. Officers say the shooter or shooters left before police arrived.
GURNEE, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
51K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy