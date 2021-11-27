Chicago Police Seeking To Identify Suspect In Shooting In North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking to identify a man involved in a shooting in the North Lawndale area this past Saturday.

Police said around 1:42 p.m., the incident occurred at 3800 Block of West Roosevelt Road. Surveillance footage shows the suspect inside a store before walking outside. He walks up to the unknown victim and pulls out a handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8252 or send an anonymous to cpdtip.com.