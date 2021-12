Thirteen cases of the new Covid variant omicron have been detected in the Netherlands after some 61 passengers on two flights from South Africa to Amsterdam tested positive for the virus.Authorities at Schipol airport had tested more than 600 passengers from the two flights that had arrived on Friday.The omicron variant was detected in more than a fifth of the cases, which is feared to be extremely contagious compared to other Covid-19 virus variations.While experts do not yet know much about it, the variant has been found to have 32 mutations in its spike protein.Dutch health minister Hugo de Jonge...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO