First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Closed Fund (FAM)

 4 days ago

The Bank for International Settlements says bond issuance is rising on the back of demand from passive investors in the fixed income world.Borrowers are taking additional leverage... "It blows my mind," says Nuveen's Bob Doll.Austria this week sold $3.5B of 100-year...

investing.com

Wall Street Predicts That These 2 Bank Dividend Stocks Will Rally 30% or More

Given the economic and pandemic uncertainties, investors should look at dividend-paying stocks with solid fundamentals. These types of stocks will do well in a rising-rate environment which seems likely given inflation and Fed policy. As a result, Wall Street analysts expect dividend-paying banks Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) and Banco Santander S.A (MC:SAN) to rally more than 30%.After the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 1,000 points on Friday, investors cautiously returned to the markets on Monday. The dramatic sell-off occurred when news of the omicron variant spreading to further nations circulated. The CBOE Volatility Index has increased 38.4% over the past five days, indicating heightened volatility.
STOCKS
investing.com

Silver Selloff on Omicron-Variant Likely to be a Buying Opportunity

It's been another tough week for the precious metals bulls, with the price of silver (SLV) down 1% to start the week, following a violent 6% drop in holiday-shortened Thanksgiving week. The catalyst for this sell-off looks to be the fact that the general markets have become much turbulent following the discovery of a new strain of the virus, omicron, in South Africa. Yet, longer-term fundamentals remain supportive with low rates and rising inflation.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Mastercard raises dividend by 11%, OKs $8 billion buyback program

Mastercard Inc. said late Tuesday its board of directors authorized an 11% dividend increase and an $8 billion share buyback program. The dividend of 49 cents a share will be paid on Feb. 9 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 7, the company said. The new share repurchase program will become effective at the end of the company's previously announced $6 billion program. Mastercard said it had about $4.4 billion remaining under the current program authorization. Shares of Mastercard rose 1% in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day down 2.5%.
MARKETS
investing.com

Crypto.com partners with Silvergate to enable institutions to transact crypto with USD

Renowned cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com does not seem to be relenting on its on-ramp and off-ramp crypto efforts as it is now working with California state-chartered bank Silvergate to allow institutional clients to deposit and withdraw from its platform in U.S. dollars (USD). Crypto.com announced on Tuesday that bank transfers to...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
investing.com

Apollo Global Management Inc Pref Series B (APO_pb)

Marks and Spencer targeted by Apollo Global Management - The Sunday Times. Marks and Spencer Group shares jump after The Sunday Times reported that private equity firm Apollo Global Management was interested in acquiring the British clothing and... Apollo Global Management EPS beats by $0.61, misses on management fees. Apollo...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Invesco rolls out physically-backed Bitcoin ETP

American investment management firm Invesco recently unveiled a new physically-backed Bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP). The Invesco Physical Bitcoin ETP will operate on a fixed annual fee of 0.99% while the BTC will be held by Zodia Custody, a U.K.-based custodian registered with the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). One of...
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Odeon Capital upgrades Wells Fargo to buy on positive rating from Financial Stability Board

Wells Fargo & Co. shares rose 0.2% Monday after Odeon Capital upgraded the bank to buy from hold and issued a price target of $50.34 a share. "The likelihood of the regulatory restrictions on the company being lifted are high," analyst Richard X. Bove said. "There is no compelling reason to keep this company at a competitive disadvantage to its peers." Bove cited a positive rating on Wells Fargo from the Financial Stability Board (FSB), last week. Wells Fargo was rated a 1 (1 is best, 5 is worst). "This rating raises the issue as to whether the U.S. regulators should consider eliminating their strictures on the bank" including its current asset cap requirement, he said. Shares of Wells Fargo are up 60.8% this year, compared to a rise of 23.8% by the S&P 500.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Clearlake buys private cyber security company Quest Software for $5.4 billion

Clearlake Capital Group LP said Monday it would buy private cybersecurity company Quest Software from Francisco Partners. A source familiar with the transaction told MarketWatch the value of the transaction is about $5.4 billion. Quest CEO Patrick Nichols will remain in his current position, along with the existing executive management team. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, BoA Securities, Barclays, Credit Suisse, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup are issuing debt financing for the deal. The transaction comes about five years after Francisco Partners carved out the Quest business from Dell Technologies Inc. for $2.4 billion.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Oil to $100? Buy These 3 Canadian Oil Stocks

Oil prices could be heading higher, if not to US$100 per barrel soon. Right now, demand far exceeds supply because countries are starting to ease restrictions, and some are ending nationwide lockdowns. Meanwhile, the United States might release strategic reserves to temper the rapidly rising fuel prices. However, if OPEC+...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Closed Fund (EDI)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund goes ex-dividend on Monday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) had declared $0.07/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund declares $0.07 dividend. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declares $0.07/share monthly dividend,...
MARKETS
investing.com

2 Gambling Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in December

The COVID-19 omicron variant has introduced new uncertainty into the market. In addition, investors’ interest in the gambling sector seems to have dwindled following the arrest of the Suncity Group CEO. So, against this backdrop, we think it could be wise to avoid gambling stocks Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), given their weak financials. Read on.With increasing legalization and digitization, the gambling industry has been recovering steadily from the worst of the COVID-19 effects from last year. According to a Statista report, the casino and online gambling sector worldwide is expected to reach $230.86 billion this year. This is still below the 2019 level of roughly $265 billion, however.
STOCKS
investing.com

Wall St ends lower as taper acceleration worries pile onto virus angst

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the U.S. central bank would consider speeding up its withdrawal of bond purchases as inflation risks increase, piling pressure onto a market already nervous about the latest COVID-19 variant. In a testimony...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Top Oil Buys For 2022 (8% Dividends, 7%+ Upside Ahead)

Today we’re going to dive into two closed-end funds (CEFs) that have what everyone is on the hunt for these days—massive yields! Both pay more than 8% on average and tempt us with big upside, too, as they’re far cheaper than most other CEFs. Let’s stop there for a second...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

UnitedHealth calls for revenue between $317 billion and $320 billion for 2022

UnitedHealth Group Inc. late Monday said it expects 2021 revenue of around $287 billion, and per-share adjusted earnings between $18.75 and $18.90 per share. The company also unveiled its 2022 outlook, calling for revenue between $317 billion and $320 billion, and adjusted per-share earnings between $21.10 and $21.60. Cash flows from operations are expected to range from $23 billion to $24 billion next year, the health-care company said. UnitedHealth's 2021 guidance broadly meets FactSet consensus. The adjusted EPS outlook range for 2022, however, is slightly below expectations, with the 2022 sales outlook above consensus around $311 million, according to FactSet. Shares of UnitedHealth fell 0.4% in the extended session Monday after ending the regular trading day up 2.8%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

