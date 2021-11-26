ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham County, IL

County board renews insurance, approves FOP contracts

By Charles Mills
Effingham Daily News
Effingham Daily News
 4 days ago
The Effingham County Board has approved the renewal of the county’s insurance with an 11.85% increase over last year for a total cost of $460,604.

The insurance renewal included CIRMA property insurance, casualty, liability and cyber insurance.

“It’s the same as every year the values are amended and the rates are going up,” Vanessa Smith, representing Bushue Human Resources, told the board during a meeting this week.

She said as far as cyber insurance was concerned the board signed it earlier this year when it got a quote. She said since October they have had three instances where they get a quote, present it, approve it, bind it and then the insurance company doesn’t honor it.

“The minute we got yours we had you sign it and I said bind it right away,” Smith said. “...I’ll have the invoices next week.”

She said as far as insurance for the airport was concerned there was an increase when it came to the same coverage they had last year. If they went from a contracted to a county employed airport management the insurance liability would increase. She said the fueling exposure would cause an increase in rates.

“Instead of $6,985 it would increase to $11,420,” she said.

Board Member Norbert Soltwedel asked about the $1,000 deductible on liability coverage and why it couldn’t be set higher.

“Those are a set limits that all (CIRMA) members share,” Smith said. “We can’t just approve it for Effingham County. It would have to be approved by the CIRMA member board, then all members would increase.”

Soltwedel also asked Smith why CIRMA wanted to drop the uninsured motorist insurance.

“I was wondering what the logic is behind that,” Soltwedel asked.

She explained if there was an accident in an Effingham County owned vehicle and the party who caused the accident did not have insurance coverage to cover the losses the county would be responsible for the difference. With the insurance, she said the county expenses are covered if an uninsured motorist caused an accident.

“So, what happens if we do not carry uninsured motorist insurance?” Soltwedel asked.

“It would be out of your (county board’s) pocket if that happens,” Smith answered.

She said that could be a lot of money coming out of pocket of the county if a substantial accident happened with an uninsured motorist.

“I don’t think that would be wise thing to do anyway. (not to have uninsured motorist insurance) We all know there are uninsured motorists running around,” Board Member John Perry said.

Smith said the CIRMA decided not to drop the insurance during their last meeting.

She said, “That is not a option (to drop uninsured motorist insurance). It was among a list of bullet points during the meeting to consider. I did question those because if there was an accident that would be a substantial loss if we had something happen. When they said it wasn’t approved I was relieved.”

In another matter, the board approved two ratified contracts with the Fraternal Order of Police for the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Paul Kuhns said there were two separate contracts one for deputy sheriffs, sergeants and lieutenants and a second contract that includes the jail administrator, assistant jail administrator, correctional officers, correctional/bailiff corporal, bailiff/court security sergeant, bailiffs, process server, office deputy, records clerk and Telecommunicator and maintenance employees.

He said the two contracts would cover 72 members of the sheriff’s office that would begin Dec. 1 and end Nov. 30, 2025.

During public comments, Kuhns said one of the local churches made a request to the building and grounds committee to host a Nativity scene on the Effingham County Museum lawn on Dec. 19.

Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann questioned whether or not the church would need to provide proof of insurance. Effingham County Board Office Administrator Deb Ruholl said she would check with Bushue Human Resources to see if the church needed to provide proof of insurance.

In another matter, board members voted to purchase servers for the IT department for a total of $20,143. The money was already budgeted by the IT department.

