Detroit, MI

No. 3 TC Central Falls to No. 1 Warren De La Salle in D2 State Title Game

By Joe Buczek
 4 days ago

DETROIT – Traverse City Central’s historic run to the MHSAA Division 2 state finals ended with 41-14 loss to No. 1 Warren De La Salle at Ford Field in Detroit Friday.

The state championship is the fourth for De La Salle and first since 2018.

Third-ranked Central was appearing in its first state championship game since winning the 1988 Class A title and fifth all-time.

Leading 7-0 after a quarter, De La Salle (13-0) put the game out of reach with a 27-point scoring output in the second to take a commanding 34-0 lead at the half.

Brady Drogosh connected with Triston Nichols from 20 and 13 yards out in the second while Drogosh also added a 45-yard touchdown run. Drogosh capped off the scoring in the opening half by connecting with Alton McCullum from 24 yards out with 7 seconds remaining in the second on a drive that was set up by an interception.

Drogosh finished with 142 yards through the air and three scores and rushed for 174 yards and another score on 17 carries.

The Trojans were held to just 36 yards of offense in the first half.

Senior quarterback and Notre Dame linebacker commit Josh Burnham with 28 yards on the ground and touchdown on 17 carries. He was 0-for-8 with two interceptions through the air.

Central finally cracked the scoreboard with 6:36 remaining in the fourth on a 5-yard run byBurnham. Josh Klug capped of the game’s scoring with a 24-yard run for Central with a 1:28 remaining in the game.

Reed Seabase led the Trojans on the ground with 56 yards on five carries.

#Ford Field
MICHIGAN STATE
