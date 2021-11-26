BTS Fans Angry At Ticketmaster’s Late Ticket Release For LA Shows

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — More tickets to this weekend’s BTS concert at SoFi Stadium were released Friday, but some fans were less than delighted about the surprise opportunity to see their beloved boy band in person.

Tickets to the band’s quartet of shows that start this Thanksgiving holiday weekend have been sold out for months. But that changed abruptly Friday morning, sending some fans scrambling.

“Due to production releases, additional tickets are available for BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE LA,” a notice on the show’s Ticketmaster page said. “Due to the limited number of tickets available, a select number of previously waitlisted Verified Fans have been selected at random to receive codes to purchase from this late ticket release.”

Fans who were initially unable to purchase tickets were forced to make other plans, such as buying tickets to the BTS Live Play at the adjacent YouTube Theater. The surprise release made it necessary for fans who managed purchase tickets to then sell the Live Play tickets. Other fans were less than thrilled that so many tickets were held until a day before the first show on Saturday.

Still, that discontent doesn’t seem to have dampened enthusiasm for the group. An extensive, and winding queue of BTS fans was spotted in an Inglewood parking lot, waiting to buy officials band merchandise ahead of this weekend’s shows.