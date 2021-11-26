ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS Fans Angry At Ticketmaster’s Late Ticket Release For LA Shows

By CBSLA Staff
INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — More tickets to this weekend’s BTS concert at SoFi Stadium were released Friday, but some fans were less than delighted about the surprise opportunity to see their beloved boy band in person.

Tickets to the band’s quartet of shows that start this Thanksgiving holiday weekend have been sold out for months. But that changed abruptly Friday morning, sending some fans scrambling.

“Due to production releases, additional tickets are available for BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE LA,” a notice on the show’s Ticketmaster page said. “Due to the limited number of tickets available, a select number of previously waitlisted Verified Fans have been selected at random to receive codes to purchase from this late ticket release.”

Fans who were initially unable to purchase tickets were forced to make other plans, such as buying tickets to the BTS Live Play at the adjacent YouTube Theater. The surprise release made it necessary for fans who managed purchase tickets to then sell the Live Play tickets. Other fans were less than thrilled that so many tickets were held until a day before the first show on Saturday.

Still, that discontent doesn’t seem to have dampened enthusiasm for the group. An extensive, and winding queue of BTS fans was spotted in an Inglewood parking lot, waiting to buy officials band merchandise ahead of this weekend’s shows.

CBS LA

BTS Kicks Off Second Of 4 Shows At SoFi Stadium In Inglewood

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – The band BTS performed for their second night in a row Sunday at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood for the group’s “Permission to Dance” tour. Saturday night’s show was the first in-person show for the band in two years. The group was forced to cancel its “Map of the Soul: 7” world tour last year because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group said they were thrilled to see their fans again. CBSLA was able to catch up with some diehard members of the BTS Army on their way to see the show. “They’re just so inspirational and their music is very inspirational. They gave me like a really great passion and they work so hard for us. That’s why I’m here. I’m here to support them and love them,” said a fan identified only as Lulu. BTS has two more shows this Wednesday and Thursday at SoFi Stadium. They are both sold out.
INGLEWOOD, CA
ktwb.com

BTS ’emotional beyond words’ to play in front of fans again

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – K-Pop sensation BTS are playing their first in-person concerts since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and legions of die-hard fans have descended on Los Angeles to see their idols in the flesh. The seven-member group from South Korea held the first of four “Permission to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

$19,000 to watch BTS in LA: K-pop musicians bring in fans and cash

As K-pop sensation BTS performs their first in-person, live concerts in two years at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, tens of thousands of fans worldwide have made their pilgrimages to LA, happily spending thousands of dollars during their trips. The Bangtan Boys’ performances are sold out, and a VIP seat to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kpopstarz.com

A BTS' LA Concert Ticket Exceeds 20 Million Won

A BTS offline concert ticket exceeded 20 million won, the first time in over two years in the United States. On November 12, ticket sales company StubHub sold resale tickets for the BTS concert "Permission To Dance On Stage" held at Sofai Stadium in Los Angeles on the 27th (local time), 28th, and December 1st and 2nd. The "VIP Package Ticket - Sound Check Package" for the first day of the performance is sold for a total of $18,323, with a ticket price of $14,625 including a fee.
THEATER & DANCE
NYLON

BTS' Army Showed Out In LA In Purple & Orange

“I’m excited to see Jimin in person. I want him to sweat on me and possibly spit.”. On Thanksgiving weekend 2021, the BTS ARMY couldn't have been more grateful or excited to see the global pop sensations live in concert for the first time since 2019’s “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” world tour. Sunday night, Nov. 29, marked the second of four sold-out BTS shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the beloved K-pop 7-piece finally brought Permission To Dance On Stage to the stage, after the pandemic forced them to cancel their Map of the Soul world tour last year. Though the revered boy band wasn’t scheduled to hit the stage until the early evening, hundreds of BTS fans were already filling the massive grounds of the Los Angeles stadium, buying official merchandise, by noon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
power953.com

Tickets To The Show

Enter below (11/18-12/2) for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show courtesy of Carl Black Orlando!. Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!. Sign Up. mobile apps. Everything you love about power953.com...
ORLANDO, FL
thesource.com

Fans Shocked By Ticket Prices For Kanye and Drake’s “Free Larry Hoover” Show

Last week, with the help of Hip Hop mogul J. Prince, Drake and Kanye agreed to put their differences aside to throw a benefit concert to gain reputed Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover his freedom after over 30 years in prison. The announcement made many fans think that the concert was free, but earlier this week, they learned that was not the case.
MUSIC
seattlepi.com

BTS Draws Thousands of Fans to L.A.’s SoFi Stadium Ahead of First Live Concert Since Start of Pandemic

A follow-up to the seven-member groups’s 2019 world tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself, the group’s Permission to Dance On Stage: Live Play shows will take place this Saturday and Sunday, as well as Dec. 1 and Dec. 2. A line around the SoFi stadium began to form on Friday morning — more than a full day before the concert — as the boy band’s merchandise booth officially opened for presale.
THEATER & DANCE
KTLA

BTS fans prepare for ‘Dynamite’ show at SoFi Stadium

BTS is performing a run of shows at SoFi Stadium, and fans of the K-pop group are ready to fill concert seats once again. The band, which recently performed a Crosswalk Concert with James Corden, is returning to live performances for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. Despite concerns about the cost […]
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Fans are left in awe of Jin's live vocals at BTS's concert in LA

BTS's held their first concert in LA since the start of the pandemic. The thousands of fans were thrilled to see them and enjoy the live performance. Jin has been getting lots of attention for his live vocals for a long time. However, because of the pandemic, thousands of fans got to hear him live for the first time ever. Even before the concert started, people have already been anticipating hearing Jin's "silver vocals" in person as he is always the one who gets special attention from the public when BTS performs live.
MUSIC
Laist.com

BTS Is Back In LA At SoFi Stadium

Today on Giving Tuesday, LAist needs your support. Today, your donation to LAist will be matched dollar for dollar. Your tax-deductible that gift powers our reporters and keeps us independent will be felt twice as strong today, so don't delay!. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of their May...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

BTS to appear on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ ahead of US concerts

BTS are slated to make an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden later this month. On November 16, the CBS talk show announced that the K-pop boyband will be sitting down with James Corden for an in-person interview, and will also be performing ‘Permission to Dance’. BTS are set to appear on the late night talk show on November 23 at 12:37 ET/November 24 at 5:37 KST.
THEATER & DANCE
