ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jessica Reedy Talks “I Will” & New Podcast With Erica And “GRIFF”| Get Up! Exclusive

By Get Up!
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EXkgZ_0d7bozjO00


Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. ( Terms and conditions )

Gifted Singer/Songwriter Jessica Reedy stopped by Get Up! To bring her new single “ I Will ” to the artist spotlight. The “Sunday Best” season two runner-up and amazing Alto singer tells Erica and GRIFF know what the single means to her.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Reedy also talks about her brand new podcast “Hello Hubby.” The podcast will detail Reedy’s road to “proper waiting” for a relationship. She will open up about past trauma and issues in her past that will help her in the future.

Reedy also speaks about opening an Industry Development new school in the Dallas area to help people build a business and a brand.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM :

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: The Real Reason Why ‘Jack’ Sloane Actor Maria Bello Left Show

Why did NCIS star Maria Bello leave the hit series?. Bello’s character Jack Sloane appeared in 73 episodes. Her final episode aired on March 2, 2021 entitled “The First Day.” She revealed to TV Insider that the reason for her departure was because of another work commitment. She noted that the project combined her love of “adventure travel and women’s history.”
TV SERIES
Popculture

Arlene Dahl, Legendary Actress and Mother to Lorenzo Lamas, Dead at 96

Arlene Dahl, one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Monday, her son, Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas, announced. Dahl was 96. Her film and television career began in the late 1940s and continued into the late 1990s. Dahl was also an entrepreneur, starting her own business, Arlene Dahl Enterprises, in the 1950s.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Reedy
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
James Fortune
Person
Virgil Abloh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alto#Dallas#Industry Development
TVShowsAce

Kylie Jenner Decorates Home Alone, Where’s Travis Scott?

Kylie Jenner is trying to get into the Christmas spirit. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted decorating her large home alone. This comes amid the ongoing Astroworld tragedy. Her boyfriend Travis Scott made his first public appearance in Palm Springs. TV Shows Ace previously reported that the...
TV SHOWS
PWMania

Xavier Woods Reveals His Reaction To His Friends Being Released From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Xavier Woods received a text message about WWE stars being released including John Morrion and Hit Row during G4’s Attack of the Show YouTube live stream. While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Woods confirmed that he found out the news during the stream:. “It sucks dude. It...
WWE
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Explained Why Robin Williams Was Her Favorite Guest Star

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay said Robin Williams was by far her favorite guest star over the years. Over 23 seasons and 504 episodes, Hargitay admits that she felt like being next to Williams was being “in the presence of true greatness.” The episode titled “Authority” ran on April 29, 2008. She talked about Williams to TVInsider back in 2018.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Jodie Turner-Smith Offers Rare Glimpse of Her Daughter in New IG Photo

Jodie Turner-Smith just offered a rare glimpse of her 1-year-old daughter, and it was toe-tally adorable. (C’mon, we had to.) Over the weekend, the Without Remorse star, 35, celebrated Thanksgiving by sharing a never-before-seen photo of the baby, whose name has yet to be publicly revealed. It’s important to note that the pic doesn’t feature the child’s face—instead, it shows Turner-Smith’s husband, Joshua Jackson, holding his foot next to their daughter’s tiny toes.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Moses on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS — Everything You Need To Know

The character of Moses Winters on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS has been around before, but since he was just a baby, it’s understandable if some fans might not remember him! Born on-screen in October 2011, the baby was played by Phoenix and Zion Collins as a toddler until Randall L. Smith took over in 2014. Dax Randall assumed the role in 2016 and made sporadic appearances, his last being in 2019. In March 2021, Y&R announced that Moses was being aged into a teen and the role would now be played by Jacob Aaron Gaines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Reggaeton Star Karol G Okay But Sore After Massive Fall During Performance – Video

Colombian singer Karol G is sore all over but basically okay after suffering a long fall on a stage staircase. Performing on Friday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the Colombian reggaeton star started to descend a long staircase at the start of a song. But as the footage shows, she missed a step and went tumbling down. Fortunately, she quickly recovered, and the crowd cheered as she arose from the bottom of the stairs and continued on. “All my nails broke, I think my knee broke. Everything hurts,” she told the crowd in Spanish later in the show. “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect,” she added. Carolina Giraldo Navarro is a 30-year-old singer. She won the Latin Grammy Award for best New Artist in 2018 and has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Adyan (@carlosadyan)
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’: Tammy Slaton Drops Bombshell On Chris & Misty

Tammy Slaton drops a major bombshell on Misty and Chris during tonight’s episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters. Misty admits while talking to the producers during a confessional that the bombshell left her feeling shocked. What shocking bombshell has she dropped on her siblings? Keep reading for all the details. Warning: Article...
TV SHOWS
urbanbellemag.com

Kenya Moore Says Gizelle Bryant Needs to Learn How to Read to End Embarrassment at Reunions

Gizelle Bryant is usually a target at the RHOP reunions. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant is no stranger to being in the hot seat during the season and at the reunion. On the current season, she’s on the outs with Wendy Osefo. For Wendy, Gizelle crossed the line when she discussed cheating rumors about Eddie Osefo with the others. Ashley Darby was asked to bring up the rumors with Wendy. Gizelle said she was concerned because Wendy changed a lot since her first season. She also wondered if the rumors led to Wendy getting work done on her body. So Wendy went off on Gizelle and she had more to say to Gizelle at the season 6 reunion.
CELEBRITIES
Joy 107.1

Joy 107.1

354
Followers
274
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Inspiration Station

 https://joycolumbus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy