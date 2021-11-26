MWCC tourism director attains new certification

Rose Jordan

MINERAL WELLS — Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce’s Tourism Director Rose Jordan continues to add to her list of professional certifications.

Jordan recently attained her “Wellness Travel Specialist” certification through The Travel Institute.

TTI’s training is geared for travel agents but serves all in the travel industry.

This summer, Jordan completed six months of training and testing and received dual certifications from the Digital Marketing Institute as a Certified Digital Marketing Professional and is internationally recognized, and a Professional Certified Marketer: American Marketing Association.

“Now in her third year serving the Mineral Wells area as tourism director, Rose continues to advance herself professionally,” said Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David May. “Her professional advancements benefit not only her and help make her one of the top tourism directors in her field, but we all benefit as she gains more knowledge and expertise in tourism marketing. The results are seen in the growing number of people coming to and discovering Mineral Wells and Palo Pinto County and increases in local and county revenues. The word is out about Mineral Wells, and part of that can be attributed to Rose’s work and passion for tourism.”

The Wellness Travel Specialist certification program was developed in collaboration with the Wellness Tourism Association. It involves online coursework, completing wellness travel projects and a final exam, which Jordan aced.

“Rose is working with our marketing agency in Austin to begin a shift back to our health and wellness destination roots as we once again embrace what made Mineral Wells a thriving town,” May said. “There are many people, young families, who are looking to live in communities that promote health and wellness and we are going to be that primary destination in Texas.”

Jordan said this marketing shift is one reason she took The Travel Institute course.

“Our amazing natural assets and mineral water baths already put us on the map for the many travelers,” Jordan said. “But the restoration of the Crazy Water Hotel and work currently being done on the Baker Hotel are attracting attention from those who travel with their health and wellness in mind. I took the course to help me better understand the needs of the wellness travelers and to know how best to prepare and promote our local tourism partners.”

For more information about Mineral Wells, Palo Pinto County and the Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce, go to mineralwellstx.com and visitmineralwells.org.