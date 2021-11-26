ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors assign rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to G League Santa Cruz

By Tommy Call III
 4 days ago
D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, the Golden State Warriors will have the opportunity to advance their five-game win streak with a victory over the Portland Trail Blazers at Chase Center. However, the Warriors will have to do it without their pair of rookies.

The Warriors has assigned both Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to G League Santa Cruz on Friday.

Since getting drafted with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, Kuminga has played 12 games with the Warriors, averaging 3.1 points on 37.8% shooting from the field with 1.8 rebounds in 8.2 minutes per game. Moody has played in 14 games, averaging 1.6 points on 38.5% shooting from the floor and 13.3% shooting from long distance.

While the Warriors are rolling with their veteran-led rotation, a trip to Santa Cruz will give both rookies a chance to play significant minutes.

Kuminga and Moody will get a chance to play against potential future top picks like Jaden Hardy, Dyson Daniels and Scoot Henderson on Friday in a matchup against the G League Ignite team in Santa Cruz.

