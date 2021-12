Last month’s sales figures show the local real estate market slowing in the five-county region, as the number of homes sold in each county was down from October of 2020. However, the average price escalated in every county save Antrim. Overall, the number of sales dropped to 337 from last year’s all-time high of 441 for the month. Last month’s unit sales number is actually in line with years previous, all of which were in the low to mid 300s, dating back to 2015.

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO