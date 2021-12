As we near the end of every farming season and the fatigue of the daily grind starts to manifest, we begin to look ever fondly at the open calendar that is November. In November all the market materials get stored away and we all-of-a-sudden don’t have deliveries and weekly obligations to fulfill. Nothing more to do but start to enjoy some time off, right? I make this mistake every season, thinking that November will be the beginning of vacation, but I forget how much work we actually do this month. I urge all of you backyard gardeners out there to not get lulled into inaction, as there is much important work to be done right now.

HUNTINGDON, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO