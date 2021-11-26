ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Jackson ‘In Two Minds’ on Beatles’ ‘Lord of the Rings’ Bid

By Martin Kielty
 5 days ago
Peter Jackson said he remained “in two minds” over the possibility of the Beatles having made a Lord of the Rings movie. The Fab Four had discussed plans to appear in a big screen production with Stanley Kubrick in 1968, after discovering J.R.R. Tolkien’s book series during their trip to India....

