Okay, well, December’s a busy month it seems, particularly for the folks over at Darkpaw Games and Daybreak who will be releasing the expansions for both EverQuest and EverQuest II within a week of each other. The first of the two updates to drop will be EverQuest II’s Vision of Vetrovia. on December 1, it will be available on all live servers. This means you have a week to grab a pre-order if you’d like the Feathered Stalker pet.

