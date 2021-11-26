Kirkland Lake Gold Shareholders Approve Merger Of Equals With Agnico Eagle

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (" Kirkland Lake Gold" or the " Company") (TSX:KL) (KL) - Get Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Report (ASX:KLA) today announced that at a special meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the " Meeting"), the Company's shareholders voted in favour of the arrangement resolution (the " Kirkland Arrangement Resolution") approving the proposed merger of equals whereby all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company (the " Kirkland Shares") will be acquired by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (" Agnico Eagle") for common shares of Agnico Eagle (the " Agnico Shares") in a merger of equals for consideration per Kirkland Share equal to 0.7935 of an Agnico Share (the " Arrangement").

186,840,773 Kirkland Shares, representing approximately 70.85% of the issued and outstanding Kirkland Shares as at the record date, were voted at the Meeting. The Kirkland Arrangement Resolution was approved by 150,681,106 Kirkland Shares or approximately 80.65% of votes cast by Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders either in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting. The report of voting results will be made available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

In addition to the approval by Kirkland Lake Gold shareholders, Agnico Eagle shareholders approved the issuance of Agnico Shares in connection with the Arrangement at a special meeting of Agnico Eagle shareholders held earlier today.

Tony Makuch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kirkland Lake Gold, commented: "We are pleased that our shareholders have voted in favor of the merger of equals with Agnico Eagle. Through the merger, we will establish a new leader in the gold industry, with superior performance, significant financial strength, an extensive pipeline of development and exploration projects to support sustainable, low-risk growth and leadership in key areas of Environmental, Social and Governance. We look forward to completing the merger, following receipt of final regulatory approvals, and to moving ahead as the new Agnico Eagle. We believe this will be a company positioned to generate superior long-term returns for shareholders going forward. To our shareholders, thank you for your support; we know it is important to demonstrate the value we can create with Agnico Eagle and are anxious to get started!"

The Arrangement is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2022, subject to approval by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, approval of the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board ("FIRB Approval") and satisfaction or waiver of certain other closing conditions.

For a more detailed description of the Arrangement, readers should review the Company's joint management information circular with Agnico dated October 29, 2021 and visit https://www.kl.gold/Agnico-Eagle--Kirkland-Lake-Gold-Merger/.

ABOUT KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Is a low-cost senior gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that is targeting 1,300,000 - 1,400,000 ounces of production in 2021. The production profile of Kirkland Lake Gold is anchored by three high-quality operations, including the Macassa Mine and Detour Lake Mine, both located in Northern Ontario, and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold's solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position, extensive management expertise and an overriding commitment to safe, responsible mining.

