SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Lawsuit Against Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. And Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 To Contact The Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. "Silverback" or "the Company") (SBTX) for violations of the federal securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on December 3, 2020 (the "IPO"), or between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 4, 2022.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com , or by email at brian@schallfirm.com .

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Silverback's product candidate, SBT6050, was not as effective as the Company touted to investors. The Company materially overstated the product candidate's clinical and commercial prospects. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements and IPO materials were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Silverback, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm Brian Schall, Esq., www.schallfirm.com Office: 310-301-3335 info@schallfirm.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-action-notice-the-schall-law-firm-announces-the-filing-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-against-silverback-therapeutics-inc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301432481.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm

