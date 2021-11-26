ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

By PR Newswire
 4 days ago

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global patient engagement solutions market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Patient engagement solutions refer to a system that combines patient activation with interventions that are designed to improve health outcomes and provide better patient care at lower costs. These solutions also enable healthcare institutions to establish communication with their patients by using an online portal. Patient engagement solutions utilize technologies, such as portal and automated messaging, while ensuring patient satisfaction, safety and service quality. With the growing prevalence of chronic diseases in recent years, especially among the geriatric population, there has been increased adoption of patient engagement solutions worldwide.The global patient engagement solutions market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness regarding mobile health among people. Mobile health, or electronic health, platforms provide patients with helpful information at every interaction, send periodic healthcare tips, create trigger-based appointments or prescription refill reminders and offer post-diagnosis notes. Apart from this, governments of various countries are providing incentives to digitally transform healthcare services and enhance patient engagement, which is also propelling the market growth.

For instance, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) established the Patient and Caregiver Connection program in 2018, which aimed to foster engagements with patients and caregivers throughout the entire process of evaluation and surveillance of medical devices. Besides this, with the growing technological advancements, companies are investing in innovative cloud or web-based patient-centric engagement solutions that help improve the patient healthcare experience by lowering the cost of health plans and creating more efficient operations by changing payment technology, models and regulations.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AdvancedMD (Global Payments Inc.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Cerner Corporation, EMMI Solutions LLC ( Wolters Kluwer N.V.), Epic Systems Corporation, GetWellNetwork Inc., Lincor Solutions Limited, McKesson Corporation, Medecision Inc. (Health Care Service Corporation), Orion Health Ltd. and Phytel Inc. (International Business Machines Corporation). Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global patient engagement solutions market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global patient engagement solutions market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the therapeutic area?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the delivery type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global patient engagement solutions market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Therapeutic Area6.1 Chronic Diseases6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Key Segments6.1.2.1 Obesity6.1.2.2 Diabetes6.1.2.3 Cardiovascular6.1.2.4 Others6.1.3 Market Forecast 6.2 Fitness6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Women's Health6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Mental Health6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Others6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Application7.1 Social Management7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Health Management7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Home Healthcare Management7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Financial Health Management7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End User8.1 Payers8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Providers8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Others8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Component9.1 Software9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Services9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Hardware9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Delivery Type10.1 Web-based/Cloud-based10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 On-premises10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region 12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players16.3.1 AdvancedMD (Global Payments Inc.)16.3.1.1 Company Overview16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio16.3.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.16.3.2.1 Company Overview16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio16.3.2.3 Financials16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.3 Athenahealth Inc.16.3.3.1 Company Overview16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio16.3.4 Cerner Corporation16.3.4.1 Company Overview16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio16.3.4.3 Financials16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.5 EMMI Solutions LLC ( Wolters Kluwer N.V.)16.3.5.1 Company Overview16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio16.3.6 Epic Systems Corporation16.3.6.1 Company Overview16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio16.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis16.3.7 GetWellNetwork Inc.16.3.7.1 Company Overview16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio16.3.8 Lincor Solutions Limited16.3.8.1 Company Overview16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio16.3.9 McKesson Corporation16.3.9.1 Company Overview16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio16.3.9.3 Financials16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.10 Medecision Inc.16.3.10.1 Company Overview16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.11 Orion Health Ltd16.3.11.1 Company Overview16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 16.3.12 Phytel Inc. (International Business Machines Corporation)16.3.12.1 Company Overview16.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qlw6a1

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-patient-engagement-solutions-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301432412.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

TheStreet

TheStreet

