New Jersey HS Hockey: Shore Conference Preview

NOTES: Tonight at J. Birney Crum Stadium, 7 p.m. Jersey Shore PPG–41.4, PPA–7.9; YPG–411.3, YPA–165.2. Jersey Shore facts: Just like last year, Jersey Shore (12-0) is playing a state tournament game on the opponent’s home field. The Bulldogs downed both Crestwood and Lampeter-Strasburg on their home fields en route to reaching the 2020 state championship. It is another challenge for a team which often has embraced them. Despite losing nearly all its starters from a year ago, Jersey Shore captured its fourth straight district championship in resounding fashion last week, blanking Selinsgrove, 41-0. The Bulldogs dominated all facets, built a 27-0 halftime lead and held Selinsgrove to just 36 yards. The defense has been surging, not allowing a point in three straight games and no touchdowns in the past four. Jersey Shore collected seven sacks and intercepted four passes against Selinsgrove. Brady Jordan and Cayden Hess have returned interceptions for touchdowns in playoff victories and Haydn Packer added 1 1/2 sacks to go along with a pick last week. Connor Davis made seven tackles and Luke Springman and Tate Sechrist added two tackles for loss. Dierk Stetts has a team-high six sacks and the Bulldogs have forced 35 turnovers. Defensive tackle Zach Rooney intercepted a pass as did cornerback Connor Griffin. Jordan has totaled 2,574 yards and 28 touchdowns in his first year starting at quarterback. He and Packer both have gone over 900 rushing yards and freshman Elijah Jordan has added 691 yards. Hess has topped 100 yards in consecutive playoff games and both Connor Griffin and Kooper Peacock have produced some strong receiving games, each going over 90 yards. Griffin caught two touchdowns in a 27-20 comeback overtime win against Montoursville. Peacock does a bit of everything in all three phases of the game, returning an interception for a touchdown against Shikellamy and catching four passes for 92 yards against Class AAA finalist Danville. Breck Miller has set a single-season record in field goals and points, respectively, with 11 and 91. Jersey Shore has won six district championships in the last nine years, going 82-30 during that time.

JERSEY SHORE, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO