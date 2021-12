DETROIT (AP) — Two men were in custody in connection with the rape and brutal beating of a 63-year-old woman outside a closed Detroit church. Police Chief James White told reporters Monday that tips from residents led investigators to the suspects in the Nov. 14 attack. He says the woman was acquainted with both men and was not targeted randomly. White says the victim still is "fighting for her life." A 44-year-old man has been charged with assault with intent to commit murder. He has not been charged with sexual assault. White said the investigation into the rape was continuing. The second man was being held on a charge not related to the attack.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO