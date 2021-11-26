ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Can the Sean Payton and Saints Solve Their Problems In the Final Six Games?

By Kyle T. Mosley
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Orleans, LA — I was sitting in the last row of the press box, and former New Orleans Saints head coach Jim Mora was snacking on a bag of Frito's over my left shoulder as we watched the Drew Brees tribute. He slapped me on the back and walked off...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sean Payton Shares Discouraging News On Taysom Hill

On Tuesday afternoon, Saints coach Sean Payton had unfortunate to news to share with the media involving Taysom Hill. The versatile offensive weapon suffered an injury in Sunday’s game against the Titans. Payton told reporters that Hill got “nicked up” during this past weekend’s game. It’s unclear how serious Hill’s...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
FanSided

Sean Payton feels ‘strongly’ about Ian Book

We can’t believe we miss the days when we covered the Taysom Hill-Jameis Winston quarterback battle in New Orleans Saints‘ camp, but here we are. Twelve weeks into the season, we have a much more drab (and convoluted) QB rivalry to talk about: Trevor Siemian vs. Taysom Hill vs. Ian Book.
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Makes His Opinion On Micah Parsons Very Clear

NFL teams haven’t had much success getting in the way of Micah Parsons in recent weeks. The Dallas Cowboys rookie has been an absolute terror rushing the passer this season. Thursday night, the New Orleans Saints will attempt to slow him down. On Sunday, Saints head coach Micah Parsons made...
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Telling Comment About QB Taysom Hill

Taysom Hill was technically active for the Saints on Thursday night, yet he didn’t play a single snap against the Bills. Following the blowout loss, Saints head coach Sean Payton explained why. According to Payton, the reason the Saints didn’t use Hill is because he’s dealing with a foot injury....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Cowboys#American Football#New Orleans#Frito#The Buffalo Bills#The New Orleans Saints
NOLA.com

Taunting is 'being over officiated,' Saints coach Sean Payton says

The NFL's taunting penalty isn't going anywhere any time soon, but New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said Thursday in an interview with Dan Patrick that he feels the penalty "is being over officiated." Payton, who was a member of the NFL's competition committee from 2017-21, sat in on the...
NFL
theScore

Payton: Saints came close to signing Beckham

The New Orleans Saints believe they may have landed Odell Beckham Jr. as a free agent if the Los Angeles Rams hadn't come swooping in. "We had good conversations," Saints head coach Sean Payton told the "Dan Patrick Show" on Thursday when asked how close his team came to signing the wideout. "He's from here. Only he could answer that, but I felt real positive."
NFL
Sporting News

Saints' Sean Payton criticizes inconsistent NFL officiating, taunting: 'We have to improve. Everyone deserves better'

Sean Payton is a supporter of the NFL's new taunting rules, but he isn't happy with how the league has implemented them so far. Payton — who used to be a member of the NFL competition committee, which agreed upon the taunting emphasis for 2021 — opened up about the rule in an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show." Payton believes the rule is unpopular because of how NFL referees are calling it.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
neworleanssaints.com

Saints transcripts: Sean Payton local media conference call | Wednesday, Nov. 17

What are some of the things that are standing out to you from Philadelphia?. "First off, their offense is unique relative to the run design. It's been real productive the last three, four, five weeks, they've been running it as well as anyone. Your eye discipline and scheme determining how you want to defend the zone read and then the play action that comes off of it. They have done a good job with explosive plays. Obviously they have added some new weapons in the offseason. You are seeing DeVonta Smith, (Dallas) Goedert, (Jalen) Reagor, all the receivers run well. Defensively, the discipline within the framework of what they're doing, unique to anything in the last call it six, eight weeks, a completely different run design. Offensively against their defense, they play a multitude of fronts. They get in some heavy, when you are in nickel and still play a back end shell (coverage). They will give you a lot of quarters (coverage), they will give you a quarter half,they will play man to man. It is an active front, especially those guys down, we have seen (Derek) Barnett now, Fletcher Cox for years, (Javon) Hargrave is playing well, (Brandon) Sweat, so it is a unique style relative to what we are going to defend. Offensively, those guys do a great job of keeping the ball in front of them. They're really right at the top in allowing (few) explosive plays. You need to be patient. Those are some of the early impressions.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton has notable criticism of NFL’s taunting emphasis

The NFL’s emphasis on enforcing taunting rules this year has been wildly unpopular, and even one of the people who helped implement the new policy believes it has gone too far. Sean Payton, who is a member of the NFL’s competition committee, discussed the taunting rule during a Thursday appearance...
NFL
ccenterdispatch.com

Sean Payton

METAIRIE, La. - Speaking by teleconference the morning after his team suffered its second straight dramatic loss, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton fielded a question about perspective.
NFL
Classic Rock 105.1

Saints Fan Goes Viral Begging Sean Payton For Better Wide Receivers

For two years now The Saints and Saints fans have been disconnected when it comes to the team's wide receiver room. This entire season the biggest glaring issues aside from injuries have been the Saints' atrocious wide receiver room. From the Michael Thomas injury to the failure to sign Odell Beckham Jr. it's been a whirlwind for Saints fans dealing with the wide receivers of the Saints. Just recently it was reported that the Saints tried out WR Cody Core WR Josh Malone, WR Jalen McCleskey, and QB Clayton Thorson. WHO? But really who are these wide receivers. One fan entertainer and comedian Jono Barnes captured Saints fans' emotions by begging coach Sean Payton for better wide receivers in a new viral video.
NFL
NFL

Sean Payton: QB Trevor Siemian has 'graded out well' despite Saints' consecutive losses

The Saints' season appeared to reach a fork in the road when Jameis Winston was lost for the rest of 2021. With Trevor Siemian now leading the way, that fork's two paths might end up joining back together to make one way forward. Siemian has played adequately, if not better than Winston, completing 57.7% of his passes for 706 yards and a perfect 5-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio in three games (two starts) so far this season. The Saints are 0-2 with Siemian as a starter, but it's not due to his performance.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton shares details on Ty Montgomery's grisly finger injury

Yikes. The New Orleans Saints expected to lean on Ty Montgomery often in Week 10’s game with the Tennessee Titans, having preemptively ruled out Alvin Kamara with a knee injury, and they worked him in often to their first series of scripted plays — he was in on 6 of the first 11 snaps on offense. But an early fastball from Trevor Siemian broke a bone in Montgomery’s finger and forced him out of the game, leading to an even heavier snaps count for Mark Ingram.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy