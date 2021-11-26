ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omote 36W 80-LED Hydroponics Growing System $54.98

techbargains.com
 4 days ago

Prime Exclusive. Amazon has the Omote 36W 80-LED Hydroponics Growing System for...

techbargains.com

Digital Trends

This large air fryer is so cheap at Walmart it could be a mistake

This year’s best Black Friday deals will let you expand your kitchen’s capabilities with discounts on a variety of appliances, but you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday before you begin making purchases. If you’ve been planning to buy an air fryer, you should check out the early Black Friday air fryer deals that retailers are already offering. Among them is Walmart’s $31 discount for the Chefman TurboFry air fryer, which brings its price down to just $69 from its original price of $100.
LIFESTYLE
Bring Me The News

Target unveils deals for 2-day 'Cyber Monday' event

While the crowds were out for this year's Black Friday deals, Target unveiled something for those who prefer to do their bargain hunting online. On Friday, the Minnesota retail giant announced its deals for Cyber Monday 2021, continuing its tradition of starting the online shopping holiday a day early. Starting...
RETAIL
techbargains.com

Elechomes P300 H13 HEPA Filter Air Purifier (Up to 400 sq ft) $59.99

Price drop. Amazon has the Elechomes P300 H13 HEPA Filter Air Purifier (Up to 400 sq ft) for a low $59.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "P300DEAL" (Exp 11/30). This is originally $120, so you save 50% off list price. Low energy consumption & ultra quiet sleep mode. Removable &...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Thinkcar Thinkscan Plus S2 Vehicle OBD2 Scanner $120.13

Amazon has the Thinkcar Thinkscan Plus S2 Vehicle OBD2 Scanner for a low $120.13 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "552ERBRV" (Exp 11.29). This is originally $266.95, so you save 55% off list price. 3 System code reader: basic systems of engine, ABS, and airbag. It can support all 10 OBDâ…¡...
CARS
techbargains.com

Vastar 110V 90W Adjustable Temperature Soldering Iron Kit $14.54

Amazon has the Vastar 110V 90W Adjustable Temperature Soldering Iron Kit for a low $14.54 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "9GREBWMG" (Exp 11/26). This is originally $26.44, so you save 45% off list price. Built-in high-quality 4-wire ceramic heating core. Accuracy adjustment of temperature & LED display. Auto sleep mode,...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Homitt 300RPM Electric Spin Scrubber w/ 4 Brush Heads $29.98

Walmart has the Homitt 300RPM Electric Spin Scrubber w/ 4 Brush Heads for a low $29.98 Free Shipping. This is originally $128.04, so you save $98 off list price. Charging Time: about 3.5 hours (fast charging), hours of use: Up to 90 mins. 360 degree high rotate speed.
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Rockubot Professional Zero Gapped T-Blade Cordless Hair Clipper $13.99

Amazon has the Rockubot Professional Zero Gapped T-Blade Cordless Hair Clipper for a low $13.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "JESZ9WMS" (Exp 11/27). This is originally $27.99, so you save 50% off list price. Precision sharp titanium T-Blade. USB-C rechargeable 1500mAh Li-ion battery. Washable blade & easy-to-clean.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
techbargains.com

Philips Sonicare Kids Replacement Toothbrush Heads (2-Pack) $13.25

Amazon has the Philips Sonicare Kids Replacement Toothbrush Heads (2-Pack) for a low $13.25 after Subscribe and Save (Exp Soon). Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is originally $21.99, so you save 39% off list price. Number one recommended power toothbrush brand by Dental Professionals. Kid-sized compact brush heads...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

DBPower 505Wh 500W Portable Power Station $334.99

Amazon has the DBPower 505Wh 500W Portable Power Station for a low $334.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "ILOI9X8H" (Exp 11/30). This is originally $549.99, so you save $215 off list price. Built-in Lithium Battery: Rated Capacity 505Wh, Rated Voltage 21.6V. 3 Modes LED Flashlight design can...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Frigidaire 26lb Countertop Compact Ice Maker $97.49

Deal of the Day. Amazon has the Frigidaire EFIC189-Silver 26lb Countertop Compact Ice Maker for a low $97.49 Free Shipping. This normally retails for $130, so you're saving 25% off the list price with this deal. Makes 26 lbs of ice in two different sizes. Large see-through window allows for...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Whoppers Snowballs Malted Milk Balls 4 oz (12-Pack) $11.04

Amazon has the Whoppers Snowballs Malted Milk Balls 4 oz (12-Pack) for a low $11.04 after Clip Coupon with Subscribe and Save (Exp Soon). Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is originally $13.99, so you save 21% off list price. Keep these vanilla flavored creme coated candy treats on...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Snow Joe SJ625E 21" 15A Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower $129

Amazon has the Snow Joe SJ625E 21" 15A Electric Single Stage Snow Thrower for a low $129.00 Free Shipping. This normally retails for $249, so you're saving 48% off the list price with this deal. Powerful 15-amp motor moves up to 800 lbs. of snow per minute. Ideal for quick...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

Baseus 10000mAh 20W PD MagSafe Magnetic Wireless Power Bank $21.99

Amazon has the Baseus 10000mAh 20W PD MagSafe Magnetic Wireless Power Bank for a low $21.99 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "PPCXW10BASE" (Exp 11/29). This is originally $49.99, so you save 56% off list price. 10000mAh capacity; 18 built-in magnets. Wireless MagSafe Charging for iPhone 12 &...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Ring Video Doorbell (Satin Nickel, Refurb) $55.99

Deal of the Day. Amazon has the Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell (Satin Nickel) for a low $55.99 Free Shipping. This normally retails for $100, so you are saving 44% off list price. Tested and verified internally by Amazon to meet the specified product condition, but may have cosmetic blemishes. 720p...
ELECTRONICS
techbargains.com

Nutribullet NBR-0601 600W 24oz Personal Blender (Gray) $39.99

Deal of the Day. Amazon has the Nutribullet NBR-0601 600W 24oz Personal Blender (Gray) for a low $39.99 Free Shipping. This normally retails for $60, so you're saving 33% off the list price with this deal. Powerful 600-watt motor, hassle-free cleaning. Stainless steel extractor blades use cyclonic action to break...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This portable solar generator is only $300 at Amazon for Black Friday

So you’ve finally decided to take the leap and plan out a big outdoor adventure. However, you want to bring a few electronic gadgets with you – your phone for emergencies, maybe some speakers for music, and a laptop in case you need to do work. How do you charge all of them when you’re in the woods? You can keep all these devices juiced up by picking up this portable power station that is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals. The Jackery Explorer 300 is a top-notch portable battery that you can get for just $300 today, which is $50 off the original price of $350. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best Black Friday deals for thriving in the outdoors.
MUSIC
techbargains.com

KidKraft Uptown Elite Espresso Play Kitchen w/ Lights and Sounds $99

Walmart has the KidKraft Uptown Elite Espresso Play Kitchen w/ Lights and Sounds for a low $99.00 Free Shipping. This is originally $199.99, so you save $100 off list price. Functional paper towel rack, knobs that click and turn. 3 modes of play kids can cook, clean and organize. Showcase...
SHOPPING
techbargains.com

PowerA Xbox Wireless Dual Charging Station $14.99

Amazon has the PowerA Xbox Wireless Dual Charging Station for a low $14.99. Free Shipping with Prime or $25+. This is normally $24.59, so you save 40% off. Includes 2 - 1100 mAh rechargeable batteries & 4 battery doors. Snap-down charging design w/ color change LED indicator. Powered by AC...
ELECTRONICS

