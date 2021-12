In the last minute of stoppage time of extra time in the Union’s first-round playoff match against the New York Red Bulls, the team needed an answer to avoid penalties. That’s when defender Jakob Glesnes stepped up and scored an absolute banger of a goal on a volley to propel Philadelphia into the second round of the MLS playoffs with a 1-0 win. Prior to Glesnes’ shot, fans all over the stadium were shouting for the international defender to “shoot!” as they all knew what he was capable of at that moment. The rest is history.

MLS ・ 9 DAYS AGO