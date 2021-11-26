ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Holiday Family Traditions with Florence Ann Romano

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew school tips for preserving old school holiday...

PIX11

Fauci: If your family is vaccinated, enjoy holiday traditions together without fear

Concerned about family gatherings this holiday season? Well, one notable expert tried to calm nerves in a speech Wednesday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a Bipartisan Policy Center conference that families that are fully vaccinatred can feel goof about enjoying traditional holiday celebrations. Nearly 200 million Americans are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
uiw.edu

Light the Way: A Family Tradition

Julianne Salame has been attending Light the Way for years. Although her view of it has broadened since becoming a student who helps plan the event, it’s still the start of the holiday season for her family. “I feel like this tradition has become such a huge part of my...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ccenterdispatch.com

Including Music in Your Holiday Traditions

(StatePoint) Music is powerful. Here is how to include music in your holiday celebrations to set a joyful, festive mood and help create happy family memories. 1. Whistle while you work: Decking the halls shouldn’t be a chore. It should be a fun holiday tradition. Create a playlist of all your favorite carols, old standards and pop-infused holiday hits. As you adorn the tree, decorate the cookies and hang the stockings, pop on your playlist to fill the house with your personalized sounds of the season.
MUSIC
#Family Traditions
eagleobserver.com

Start your own family traditions

If you think traditions are just around the holidays, think again. Families today are busier than ever and, as a result, family time and togetherness are limited. Fortunately, by creating your own unique traditions, the time your family does have together will feel more special. Traditions give us a sense...
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
KENS 5

Soldiers’ Angels continue holiday tradition, Adopt-A-Family Program

SAN ANTONIO — The national non-profit, Soldiers' Angels is continuing their holiday tradition of Adopt-A-Family program. Businesses, organizations and individuals can choose to participate in the program to help military and veteran families in providing family holiday celebrations, according to a press release. “Affording Christmas or winter holiday gifts for...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tworivertimes.com

Mrs. Claus Carries on a Family Tradition

LINCROFT – Maureen Starace knows how important Santa Claus is to children – the man, the story, the image. The Matawan resident has been a longtime Monmouth Museum employee, working as a docent and helping to coordinate children’s crafts programs and most recently working in conjunction with The Arc of Monmouth County on a project called Making Art Possible.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Including seniors in family traditions is important

In the hustle and bustle of holiday gatherings, seniors who have experienced isolation this past year and a half due to COVID-19, especially those who are memory impaired, might have more likelihood to become overwhelmed. However, according to Jennifer Williams, Green River Area Development District director of social services, it...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Entrepreneur continues family tradition

The idea for beautiful and functional plant wraps came to Liz Pigorsh in a dream involving her late aunt’s garden, and she took it as a sign to invent a product and start a business. Pigorsh’s Aunt Ellamae Braun was a master gardener and longtime volunteer at Frederik Meijer Gardens...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Knox Pages

What holiday tradition is special to you?

MANSFIELD — The holiday season is upon us, and I wonder how many folks are replaying the same scenario that grips the Phillips home this time every year. It's a chore because there's so much of it, but we all go to the basement and bring up the ornaments, decorations and lights.
MANSFIELD, OH
Florence News Journal

Florence Symphony Guild to host Holiday Home Tour

The Florence Symphony Guild will host the ninth annual Holiday Home Tour, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5. After missing the last two years, the tour returns with five homes all decked out for the holidays. Each home will be decorated in its own unique way. This...
FLORENCE, SC
People

Mary McCartney Makes a Meat-Free Meal with Dad Paul and Talks Their Family's Holiday Traditions

Holidays with the McCartneys are all about fun, games, and good meat-free food. Mary McCartney is back in her London kitchen in four new holiday episodes of her discovery+ series, Mary McCartney Serves It Up. The British photographer gave PEOPLE a first look at the episode where she invites dad Paul McCartney to cook with her, and talks their treasured holiday traditions. (The new star-studded episodes, available now, also feature Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mary's sister Stella McCartney.)
CELEBRITIES
WBAY Green Bay

Serving Up Traditional and Non-Traditional Favorites This Holiday

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market, visit www.pelkinsmeat.com. The holidays are fast approaching and Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market has several traditional...
FOOD & DRINKS
pilot.com

Beloved Holiday Tradition Return

Gary Taylor Dance is delighted to welcome the holiday season once again with in-person performances of their magical “Nutcracker.”. After delivering a live-streamed performance last year due to COVID safety requirements, GTD’s dancers are more than ready to stun and delight on Thanksgiving weekend on the Owens Auditorium stage at Sandhills Community College’s Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (BPAC).
PERFORMING ARTS
southwestern.edu

The Holiday Tradition of Candlelight

At 6:00pm and 8:00pm, Thursday, December 2, 2021, Southwestern’s annual holiday tradition of Candlelight Services will take place in the Lois Perkins Chapel. Originally called the Christmas Carol Service, the 104-year tradition of Candlelight began under the direction of Phoebe Eleanor Jones Bishop—wife of Dr. Charles McTyeire Bishop, the University’s president from 1910 to 1921—with the assistance of Laura Kuykendall, who served Southwestern variously as an instructor of expression, the director of the girls’ gymnasium, and the dean of women from 1914 to 1953. The 1915 service consisted of a processional of 125 women singing Christmas hymns while accompanied by the Southwestern University Orchestra. It also included a prayer from one of the Methodist pastors in attendance, the singing of several holiday carols, the reading of a Christmas story, and a buffet dinner. At its inception, Candlelight was described as “the most beautiful and elaborate pre-Christmas entertainment ever given at Southwestern.”
GEORGETOWN, TX

