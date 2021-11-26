ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

U.S. President Biden Says Not Considering New Vaccine Mandates

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNANTUCKET, Mass (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday his administration was not considering new...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 1126

Kathy
4d ago

He was going to have Covid under control in 7 days. He’s done nothing. And notice no condolences to the Waukesha victims? Yet when an innocent white kid shot three criminals Joey got right out and called him names. He is the worst!

Reply(212)
1034
Lukas Garrison
4d ago

well news flash nobody cares what this whack job says he don't even know what he says or is told. we the people fired you before you started.

Reply(55)
516
Bill the Butcher
3d ago

I would only ask you to consider that a few months before he demanded mandates for businesses with over 100 employees, both he and Psycho said they didn't believe in forcing Americans to get vaccinated. They lie straight to your face and think that the majority of their voter base are too stupid to notice.

Reply(93)
414
Related
Reuters

Comment period on Biden's workplace vaccine rule extended 45 days

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Tuesday extended the comment period on its sweeping workplace COVID-19 vaccine rule by 45 days as it seeks feedback from various stakeholders including private employers on whether a recently issued emergency temporary standard should become a permanent rule. The emergency rule...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
yourcentralvalley.com

Biden puts focus on infrastructure amid new virus concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden visits a Minnesota community college Tuesday to highlight how his $1 trillion infrastructure law will create jobs and help train workers. The trip occurs at a crucial pivot point for Biden, who is facing the threat of the new omicron strain of the coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Canada to Ask Air Arrivals to Take COVID Tests Except on U.S. Flights

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada, seeking to halt the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, will require people arriving by air from all nations except the United States to take a COVID-19 test, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said on Tuesday. Ottawa is also expanding a ban on travelers from southern Africa to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Reuters
US News and World Report

Fauci: Too Soon to Say if Omicron Variant Will Lead to Severe Disease

(Reuters) -It is too early to know whether Omicron variant of COVID-19 will lead to severe disease, but preliminary information from South Africa indicates it does not result in unusual symptoms, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday. Fauci said there were 226 confirmed cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

National Guard Who Refuse to Get Vaccinated Could Lose Funding Pentagon Chief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that the Pentagon will not fund National Guard troops who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Pentagon made the vaccine mandatory for all service members in August and the vast majority of active-duty troops have received at least one dose.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
Fox News

As omicron threatens US, is Biden up to the task?

Americans don’t hate Joe Biden; they just think he’s incompetent. With omicron, the highly contagious new COVID mutation barreling down on us, that’s not reassuring. It is also not speculation; it’s the reading from the most recent Economist/YouGov poll, which found only 17% of the nation approves strongly of Biden’s performance even as 39% like him as a person.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Idaho Capital Sun

New COVID omicron variant ‘not a cause for panic,’ Biden says

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden sought to reassure Americans on Monday about the latest COVID-19 variant, describing it as “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic.” Biden did not announce any new travel restrictions or other federal actions during his brief remarks from the White House.  Instead, he urged Americans to get a booster […] The post New COVID omicron variant ‘not a cause for panic,’ Biden says appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
U.S. POLITICS
WDIO-TV

Biden pushes shots, not more restrictions as variant spreads

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden will urge Americans to get vaccinated and to receive a booster shot, as he seeks to quell concerns over the newly-identified COVID-19 variant named omicron. But he won't immediately push for more restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. That's according to Dr....
U.S. POLITICS
MassLive.com

Omicron COVID variant ‘cause for concern, not panic,’ President Joe Biden says, urging Americans to get vaccines and booster shots

President Joe Biden on Monday described the new omicron COVID-19 variant as a “cause for concern, not a cause for panic,” as he pledged to “spare no effort” in the federal government’s fight against the latest strain and called on more Americans to protect themselves with vaccines and booster shots.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Biden to meet with COVID-19 team over omicron -White House

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday will meet with members of his COVID-19 response team, including chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci, regarding the omicron variant, a White House official said. Reporting by Nandita Bose and Chris Gallagher; editing by Susan Heavey. Our Standards: The Thomson...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy