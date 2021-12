There are few action movie stars as iconic as Dolph Lundgren. The man who made his first splash in Hollywood playing the seemingly unbreakable Ivan Drago in Rocky IV has carved out a nearly 40-year career in front of the camera playing everything from He-Man and the Punisher to Konstantin Kovar in the CW show Arrow. And while he’s best known for his work in front of the camera, Lundgren has turned his talents to screenwriting and directing as well. His latest turn, both as an actor and director drops on December 3rd.

