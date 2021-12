Of all the new cars on sale today, hot hatches quite possibly have the hardest job of all. Few cars have to boast such a broad spread of talents; first and foremost, they have to be as fun, exciting and involving as many sports cars, but they need to remain comfortable and easy to drive, not forgetting that they should be spacious and practical enough to carry plenty of people and things, too. Most importantly of all, they need to remain affordable. That last point is a particularly challenging feat when, as with our lead car in this test, some advanced componentry is introduced to bump up the thrills.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO