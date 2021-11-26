ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 key offensive players to watch for Oklahoma as they take on Oklahoma State

By Bryant Crews
 4 days ago
In the state of Oklahoma, two top-10 football programs are setting themselves up to fight an absolute brawl of a football game for in-state supremacy and ultimately decide one school’s fate as it pertains to the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma dispatched of Iowa State last week behind their now healthy defense which is filled with playmakers at all three levels again. Offensively, they remained in a funk due in part to the play of their talented, yet unseasoned true freshman quarterback who seems gunshy right now.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State sports one of the nation’s best defenses. Oklahoma State has allowed one offensive touchdown in its last four games, allowing less than six points per game in four games since losing to Iowa State.

Oklahoma will simply have to make plays to win this game. Do we expect this to be a typical Big 12 track meet reminiscent of the Big 12 in the 2010’s? No.

It’s actually possible it looks like a Big 10 game eclipsing no more than 25 points on each side, but, regardless, the Sooners will have to sustain drives and hope to wear down this Oklahoma State defense which will be invigorated by being at home.

Who are the key cogs in Oklahoma’s attack this week? Check them out below.

Robert Congel/Andrew Raym, Center

While no real confirmation has come out about starter Andrew Raym missing this game, we’ll operate under the pretense that he does and, if so, that means more Robert Congel who replaced Raym in the Iowa State game when he went down with the ankle sprain.

Congel helped open some major holes in the fourth quarter as Oklahoma salted away the game and could do the same if Oklahoma leans heavily on the run against the Cowboys. If Raym plays, the same will be required of him.

Ultimately, this is less about the player and more about the position. The center has to win at the point of attack or this veteran and talented front seven is going to maul the Sooners and put them in unfavorable down and distance situations which currently is not a place you want a true freshmen quarterback going through a slump on the road.

Jadon Haselwood, Wide Receiver

Choosing Haselwood instead of the other receivers was really hard simply for the fact that the receivers as a unit need to step up. They go up against a physical and tough Cowboys’ pass defense ranked 10th in the country.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles plays a 4-2-5 and it’s going to require some individuals to win at the line of scrimmage or go up and make a play to come out on top. Haselwood has a been a favorite of Williams since he’s taken over the spot.

They’ve connected on four touchdowns and if Williams is to break through, it’ll be because his favorite target made some major catches and plays for him. Another aspect of Haselwood’s game that simply won’t get enough credit is his run-blocking ability out wide. It’s opened up bigger plays for his team in almost every game. Look for that to be a factor as well.

Kennedy Brooks, Running Back

Kennedy enters this game as the bellcow of the Sooners’ offense. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that unless Riley opts to air it out, Brooks will be featured early and often.

The Sooners need a sturdy 100-plus yards from Brooks. He may not be the sexiest runner or the fastest, but he makes things easier for others with his production. They will need that production to keep this offense from getting too far off schedule.

They haven’t shown the proficiency needed to believe they can survive this game while getting into third and longs too often. With Brooks naturally toting the ball the most, he could see some action in the passing game where he can play a role catching or in pass protection trying to neutralize guys like star Oklahoma State linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez.

The bottom line is this: the Sooners don’t have to become the Baker/Kyler era offense to win games because of how well the Sooners can play defensively when healthy. However, they need to make the plays when presented to them and limit the opportunities their defense has to bail them out of poor field position after too many failed drives. If that happens, the Sooners will be knocking on the door of a win come the fourth quarter.

