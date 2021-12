There is a parade of trombones, the beat of snare drums, and a procession of young people in jaunty new band uniforms. We speak not of “The Music Man,” but instead another work by the same composer, Meredith Willson, who also penned the score for a Broadway musical based on the classic holiday film, “Miracle on 34th Street.” Dutch Apple Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, has brought this musical to life, complete with live orchestra, just in time for our own holiday. Emphasizing the jolly over than the occasional darkness of the original movie, the show is a wonderful gift for all, especially if watched with children.

