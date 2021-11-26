ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastvale, CA

SCAG awards $10 million to help electrify truck fleets

By Southern California Association of Governments
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) is awarding grants totaling $10 million to support investments in clean-air vehicles that will reduce harmful emissions during last-mile freight operations. SCAG’s Regional Council on Nov. 4 unanimously approved the awarding of funds to 26 projects across the region under Phase 1...

