Steve Sarkisian: Texas 'needs to find edge' in 2022

By Sean Labar about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Steve Sarkisian was thrown into the fire, expected to suddenly cast his magic on a Texas Longhorns football program that hasn’t lived up to expectations for the last decade. While Friday’s much-needed win over Kansas State provides fans hope for the future, it’s difficult to figure out how exactly it all...

FanSided

Bob Stoops drops truth bomb on Steve Sarkisian’s first year at Texas: ‘A complete disaster’

Former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops made his thoughts known on how Steve Sarkisian’s first season with the Texas Longhorns should be seen. Bob Stoops is a legendary college head coach. He’s seen and experienced all sorts of success throughout his coaching career, much of which was spent winning at a very high level that he was able to sustain for years with the Oklahoma Sooners.
abc17news.com

Texas AD defends Sarkisian, urges fans not to ‘splinter’

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte urged Texas fans on Tuesday not to “splinter or pull apart” but rather support first-year football coach Steve Sarkisian and the players during the program’s worst losing streak in 65 years. Del Conte wrote in his weekly newsletter that Sarkisian is “building a culture” and has the full support of the athletic department. Texas is 4-6 and has lost five in a row. The Longhorns must win their final two games against West Virginia and Kansas State to become eligible for a bowl.
247Sports

Steve Sarkisian thanks 'unbelievably supportive' Texas officials; BOR chairman reportedly attended practice

First-year Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian took time during his Thursday media session to thank both Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte and UT System Board of Regents chairman Kevin Eltife for their continued support of him amid the football program's current losing streak. Del Conte published a letter reinforcing his confidence in Sarkisian earlier in the week following Texas' overtime home loss to Kansas in Week 11, and Eltife reportedly visited practice Wednesday to reaffirm Sarkisian that he has the school's support.
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian evaluates Texas rebuild: 'Why can't you sprint a marathon'

No one wants the Texas Longhorns’ football program to get back on track more than head coach Steve Sarkisian. If he could flip his team’s record from 4-6 to 6-4, he’d certainly do it in an instant. However, that’s not how rebuilds work as they take time to piece together – and Sarkisian knows that, although he’d like the process to be quicker than it is.
hookem.com

Bohls: It's Texas' Steve Sarkisian to the defense after the Longhorns' worst loss ever

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. To the defense. Steve Sarkisian conceded that he probably needs to have a bigger hand on the defensive side of the ball, and the Texas offensive-minded head coach plans to do just that in the future. Not against West Virginia or Kansas State. But in the offseason. That unit needs all the help it can get, ranked 105th overall and a ghastly 116th out of 130 teams against the run. He said he’s been consumed with attention to the big picture (doesn’t show, does it) and the offense (OK, I’ll give him that) and play-calling during games, but he plans to address it in spring ball. “I think, from a defensive perspective. I would envision that happening, especially as we move into the offseason,” he said. “It was so important for us to kind of settle down what we were doing offensively, (and oversee) the picture of the team. We've got great experience on our offensive staff. Bo Davis, Jeff Choate, and these guys have been doing it a long time. But I do think I have real experience in coaching football where I can add some value to what we're installing.” … As for defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski’s future, it sounded Monday as if Sarkisian wants to keep his staff intact for 2022. He said he hasn’t been told by anyone in the school administration that he needs to make changes, and I believe him. Changes might make sense to placate the wolves at the door, and some assistants had better be on guard. That’s you, Jeff Banks, for being the biggest distraction this side of Bo Davis although the latter was generally greeted with more positive than negative responses for his illicitly recorded video. That said, Davis’ defensive line has been one of the biggest disappointments of the season along with the linebackers. Oh and maybe the secondary. Did we leave anyone out? It is ridiculous the players have to answer harsh questions during this five-game losing skid, but none of the 10 assistants do.
