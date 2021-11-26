ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

What to watch for, score prediction as Carolina-Clemson rivalry is renewed

By Matt Connolly about 8 hours
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a year off, Clemson and South Carolina...

4-star safety Devin Moore decommits from Notre Dame

Four-star Naples (Fla.) safety Devin Moore has decommitted from Notre Dame, he announced Tuesday afternoon on Twitter. Moore is the No. 250 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. On3 is significantly higher on him than the rest of the industry, ranking him as the nation’s No. 83 prospect and No. 5 safety.
FOOTBALL
Four-star 2023 EDGE Justin Benton announces top 10 school list

Covington (Ga.) IMG Academy edge junior Justin Benton has begun to descend in his recruitment. The No. 289 overall prospect in the class of 2023 announced a list of top 10 programs on Tuesday. Benton’s list includes Georgia, Auburn, Penn State, Arkansas, USC, Michigan State, Oregon, North Carolina, Miami and...
SPORTS
Nick Saban weighs in on what makes Georgia's top-ranked defense unique

Nick Saban is facing one of the biggest challenges of his storied career on Saturday. He’s tasked with finding ways to put up points on the Georgia Bulldogs’ No. 1-ranked scoring defense, which is currently holding teams to 6.9 points per game. “Look, I think (Georgia is) outstanding,” Saban said...
NFL
Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Kirby Smart shares what makes Bryce Young an elite quarterback

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will have their hands full prepping for the SEC Championship game, as the top-ranked defense will face Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the current favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. While Smart led Georgia to another dominating performance in rivalry week, steamrolling Georgia Tech 45-0,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kentucky RB Travis Tisdale enters the transfer portal

Kentucky running back Travis Tisdale has entered the transfer portal, sources tell KSR. Tisdale, a 5-foot-9 sophomore out of Valdosta, GA, officially entered the portal on Tuesday, making him the ninth player in Kentucky’s 2019 recruiting class to leave the program. Tisdale was rated as the No. 621 prospect and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
