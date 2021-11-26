ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Palms, CA

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Thousand Palms identified

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
 6 days ago
Update: 11/26/21

Authorities identified the person killed in the collision as Christina Humphrey, 47, of Thousand Palms.

California Highway Patrol officials told News Channel 3 that the driver of a black Kia Rio stopped, but a silver SUV that also struck Humphrey continued southbound on Varner.

CHP Dispatch confirmed that the driver of the car that struck Humphrey remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities, however, a second crash is also being investigated as a hit and run.

As of Thursday night, CHP was working to determine whether the second car crashed into the first car, which caused them to strike the pedestrian or if they also hit the pedestrian.

Original Story: 11/25/21

A pedestrian is dead after being struck and killed by two vehicles Thursday evening in Thousand Palms.

The crash happened at approximately 5:31 p.m. on Varner Road and Ramon Road.

One adult was struck by two vehicles, according to Cal Fire and CHP. The victim were pronounced dead at the scene.

