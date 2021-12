You turned off message notifications or notifications for another app, but now you want to turn them back on. We're all entitled to change our minds, so it's important to know how to reverse these things. Deliver Quietly isn't actually the setting anymore, as of iOS 15, so now you're really just turning back on notifications that have been turned off for any app. For this example, we will use iMessage, but you can follow these steps for any app. Here's how to enable iMessage notifications when they've been turned off.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO