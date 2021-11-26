ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick Are Engaged

By Courtney Carr
 4 days ago
Mitchell Tenpenny was doing a little more than slinging back drinks on Wednesday night (Nov. 24), the singer was also making plans for the rest of his life. Tenpenny popped the big question, "Will you marry me?", to his longtime girlfriend and fellow country artist Meghan Patrick the night before Thanksgiving...

