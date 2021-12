Despite losing star guard Adam Miller for the year when the Illinois transfer suffered a season-ending injury during the preseason, LSU has looked as good as any team in the SEC through three games. Not only have the Tigers played far better defense than in recent seasons under coach Will Wade, but they already own a solid win after a 74-58 win over Liberty on Monday; the Flames have finished as a top-100 team according to KenPom.com in three straight seasons and have made back-to-back appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Afterward, Wade had high praise for senior forward Darius Days, who is averaging 24.3 points per game and 6.7 rebounds through three games.

