Tim Stützle finally gets his chance at the centre position tonight in San Jose. Amidst their recent struggles, D.J. Smith and the Senators coaching staff finally pulled the trigger and moved Tim Stützle to the second-line centre position, in hopes of creating a spark for the “struggling” 19-year-old. So far this season Stützle has just 1 goal and 7 points in the team’s first 16 games, although not for a lack of trying. It’s obvious that when Stützle is on the ice that he belongs, the way he can control the pace of the game with his elite skill and skating make him a must-watch player on a nightly basis.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO