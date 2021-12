It is that time of the year again where you can vote your favorite Falcons into the Pro Bowl; fans are the only reason the NFL has become the mammoth that dominates all other professional leagues. Since 1995, fans have been able to vote in some capacity on players they deem deserving of Pro Bowl honors, but before that, only coaches and players made those selections. Currently, players are voted in by the coaches, the players themselves, and the fans — each group’s ballot counts for one-third of the votes.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO